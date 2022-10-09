Fushifaru Maldives celebrates #Fabulous5 anniversary

Fushifaru Maldives will be celebrating five years of unrivalled hospitality this month with official hashtags #fushifaru5 and #fabulous5.

Since Fushifaru Maldives opened its doors to the public on the 24th October 2017, the resort has attained the reputation as one of the best Authentic Maldivian boutique resorts in the destination. Through the past five years, the resort received a number of awards internationally and locally.

To celebrate this special milestone, the resort will entertain their guests with a fun-packed week starting from the 20th of October. On the 23rd and 26th October, Swiss Chef Elvedin Oddobasic will prepare a selection of exclusive gastronomic evenings for fantastic nights to

remember during your island getaway. Gear up also for the one-time only special homemade pasta cooking class with Chef Elevedin. Pre-booking is highly recommended due to limited seating.

To further add to the culinary experiences, all guests will have a chance to taste special Maldivian delicacies from different local islands at Fushifaru Maldives’ very first eat-street market on 22nd October and enjoy grand performances showcasing the rich culture of Maldives.

On the 20th October, the resort will kick-off a series of sports tournaments on the resort’s very own private sandbank which is the largest in Lhaviyani atoll. Get ready to be competitive and be covered with lush Maldivian coral beach sand!

The celebration of the anniversary on the 24th of October will start with a sunset beach cocktail reception, followed by a specially themed gala dinner topped with an exclusive live performance by the world-renowned award-winning violinist, Patrick Roberts at an after-dinner pool party. Not to be missed is the unique collaboration performance of Patrick and the Maldivian boduberu band.

With a limited-time ‘Fabulous 5 Offer’ for a stay in this celebration month of October, enjoy a 25% discount on room, one extra FREE night for every 5 booked, 10% discount on seaplane transfer as well as one FREE signature experience to choose from, including private sandbank for two, floating breakfast for two, romantic bath ceremony, romantic dinner set-up and 50-min spa treatment!