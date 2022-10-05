Triple win for Ace Travels, Ace Aviation Services Maldives at SATA 2022

Ace Aviation Services Maldives, the General Sales Agent for SriLankan Airlines in the Maldives and sister company Ace Travels Maldives bagged 3 key awards at this year’s South Asian Travel Awards gala held at Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi on Friday night.

Ace Travels Maldives was awarded as the “Leading Outbound Travel Agent” as well as “Leading PSA Service Provider” and Ace Aviation Services Maldives for “Leading GSA Service Provider”.

The Country Manager of Ace Aviation Services Maldives and Ace Travels Maldives, Roshan Madurawala said: “We are extremely delighted to wins these awards again and be recognised by the reputable South Asian Travel Awards. For the last five years, Ace Aviation Services Maldives has been winning the award for the category of Leading GSA Service Provider and we have prided ourselves in becoming the number one travel and tourism operations company in the Maldives, so it is an honor to receive this recognition”.

“I would like to thank our valuable team members, partners, corporate clients and passengers for trusting us, and for this achievement and milestone. We strive to serve better every day with a stellar service”.

The South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) was launched in 2016 with the intention to provide brands across the region’s travel and hospitality industry with a credible platform to be recognised for their outstanding achievements. As the first brand to celebrate a wide and encompassing spectrum of hospitality and travel in the South Asian region, SATA has received immense support from regional hospitality brands and organisations.

The first SATA Gala ceremony was hosted at the Mount Lavinia Hotel in 2016, with subsequent SATA Gala’s held at Equator Village Maldives in 2017 and The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Mumbai in 2018 and Amari, Galle Srilanka in 2019. A virtual edition of SATA was held in 2020 due to the pandemic and made a huge return at this year’s edition.