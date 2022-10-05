Maldives wins 31 accolades at SATA 2022

The Maldives achieved the “Leading Honeymoon Destination – Visitors Choice Award” at the sixth edition of the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2022, held at Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi on September 30th.

The incredible properties of the Maldives won 30 awards at SATA this year, including 21 gold awards and nine silver awards.

A total of 106 awards were given out during the Gala Night of SATA, which comprises 44 Gold Awards, 48 Silver Awards and 6 Visitor’s Choice Awards. Industry brands, properties and businesses from Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka were nominated for the SATA Awards in different categories.

SATA is one of South Asia’s most anticipated tourism and hospitality recognition award shows. Launched in 2016, SATA recognises the best of South Asia’s hospitality and travel industry. The prestigious annual event honours stellar organisations and individuals in a wide array of categories. SATA has been endorsed by over 15 international and government agencies for its work to elevate tourism and hospitality in the region.