Soneva Jani unveils The Den: Ultimate children’s club for young Sonevians

Award-winning luxury resorts brand Soneva has launched its latest family offering, The Den, at Soneva Jani in the Maldives’ Noonu Atoll. Taking two years to complete, the 1,500 sqm, two-storey structure is a remarkable feat of engineering and an awe-inspiring playground for the imagination, with a series of inimitable and interactive experiences specially designed to delight and entertain.

Inspired by childhood wonder and featuring dedicated toddler and teenage areas, no Young Sonevians have been forgotten in the creation of this technology-free family experience. Introducing young guests to the resort’s pioneering SLOW LIFE philosophy and in line with its ‘No News, No Shoes’ ethos, all phones and tablets are required to be left in the villas before coming to The Den, encouraging them to learn, play, discover nature and let their creativity and curiosity run wild on Soneva Jani’s home island of Medhufaru.

Awakening children’s sense of adventure, two majestic waterfalls cascade into The Den’s 155 sqm swimming pool. As well as a waterslide, catamaran nets and shallow areas for younger guests, one of the waterfalls leads into a grotto that transforms into the Cave Bar; an evening hangout for teens, complete with a DJ booth, dancefloor and pool bar serving mocktails. Intrepid adventurers will also enjoy crossing the pool’s pristine blue waters via a 32-metre zipline that makes a splash as it traverses through the waterfall. Just beyond the pool lies a pirate ship and skateboard ramp, keeping even the most active of little explorers entertained for hours on end.

Immersing Soneva Jani’s youngest guests in magic from the get-go, the entrance of The Den welcomes its visitors with melodic sounds of the sea. Piano-inspired keys embedded in the wooden floors playfully trigger four underwater-themed musical compositions: Musical Sealife, Underwater Organ, Dance of the Waves and Maldivian Maestro. Young guests can switch to another composition, or create their own, by stepping on a different key on the floor.

Venturing inside, a bowling alley, Lego and craft area, dressing-up room, library and cinema provide space for books, films, fantasies and more. A separate area is dedicated to sensory play for toddlers, while the kitchen area hosts cooking lessons and Soneva’s regular Junior MasterChef competition.

Scientifically savvy Young Sonevians will also delight in the bioluminescent flooring, where a plankton-blue light effect is activated by footsteps, while the jellyfish alcove is ripe for discovery. Young pioneers can partake in UV discovery exercises to reveal hidden infographics on the walls, explore global oceanic themes in a 4D perspective, identify the fish that matches their height using the fish ruler, and make use of the ‘Tale of the Whale’ feature to talk like a fish, with their voices live transcoded to ‘fish talk’ for next-level science fun.

Upstairs, The Hangout is a dedicated roof deck for teens featuring an array of attention-grabbing activities, including a music room, telescope deck, pool and foosball tables, pinball machines, table tennis table set above a reflecting pond, as well as a dry slide for speedy escapes.

Older children and teenagers can also join the Soneva Academy, which takes young learners outside of the classroom with immersive modular courses. Taking children and teens aged 12 and up from ‘junior’ to ‘expert’, the courses cover a range of fascinating topics, including the Night Sky in the Maldives, Become a Birdwatcher, Zero Waste and Plastic Pollution in the Maldives, Mosquitoes and Mosquito-borne Diseases, Marine Life of the Maldives and the Adventure of the Corbin, a quest across the seas in the wake of an ancient galleon.

A haven for families, The Den features weekly rosters for both young children and teens, each filled with exciting, educational and engaging opportunities for parents and their children to create meaningful moments at the barefoot hideaway. Open daily from 09:30 to 17:00, Soneva Jani’s experienced childminders are on hand to watch over young guests’ every move and ensure they enjoy every moment in a safe and secure environment. While the space and daily programme are designed for children four years and older, children under four are also welcome to join if accompanied by a parent or a babysitter.

Set within a 5.6-kilometre lagoon of crystal-clear waters, fringed by islands blanketed in lush tropical greenery and surrounded by white sandy beaches, Soneva Jani is one of the world’s lowest-density resorts, with uninterrupted ocean views in all directions. The playful escapism of this luxurious lagoon makes the barefoot hideaway irresistible to adventure seekers, with its iconic over-water residences and unparalleled access to water sports, unique marine life and now family experiences, too.

For even more family fun under the Maldives’ endless blue skies, the multi-award-winning resort has launched the Ultimate Family Offer. When booking a minimum stay of four nights, children aged up to 15 years will receive complimentary full board dining, when sharing with two adults. Also included in the offer is a range of Soneva Jani’s signature child-friendly experiences, including welcome gifts and children’s arrival kits with baby accessories, highchairs, prams, playpens, monitors, bottle warmers, bathmats and other supplies.

