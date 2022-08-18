5° North by Finolhu Maldives: Destination dining in middle of lagoon

The turquoise waters of a tropical lagoon surround you, as the sunset gives a magical glow, while you sip your favourite drink. Steaks sizzle on a nearby grill, and the aroma of herbs and spices float by on a gentle sea breeze. You smile as a special someone reaches across the table to take your hands, just as your butler announces that “Dinner is served.” Life is perfect. Welcome to an exclusive new dining experience at 5° North by Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives.

Situated on a special platform, which is located exactly 5 degrees North of the Equator, this whole new level of destination dining experience offers a blissful seclusion in the heart of the tropical lagoon. Available for a minimum of 2 and a maximum of 8 guests, this is an exclusive experience in every sense of the word. With water all around and nothing but sky above, the evening truly belongs to you.

As you marvel at the changing colours of golden hour fading into blue hour, tantalising aromas fill the air. Whether you choose to indulge in a romantic dinner with a special someone or a celebratory meal with family or friends, indulge your taste buds with a delicious set menu of your choice. Prepared by your very own chef and served by your dedicated butler, the choice of carefully curated menus includes the finest steak, seafood and vegetarian delights.

After starting with your choice of the chef’s speciality platter, oysters or Mediterranean spreads, the main course awaits. From Angus beef sirloin steak, lamb merguez sausages, marinated reef fish, grilled Maldivian lobster and jumbo prawns to halloumi cheese skewers and vegetables marinated in mild spices, every taste is catered to here. What better way to conclude such a perfect evening than with a choice of scrumptious desserts that includes baked cheesecake, espresso crème brulee biscotti, chocolate chia seed pudding and fruit skewers?

Combining exclusivity and seclusion with fine cuisine on a tropical island paradise, 5° North takes destination dining to whole new level. It is time to start planning your holiday at Finolhu and make this gastronomic escapade part of your itinerary.

Owned and managed by Seaside Collection, Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives, is a luxury island resort renowned for its two-kilometre white powdery beaches that stretch out across four islands. Firmly established as one of the finest resorts in the Maldives, Finolhu – meaning sandbank in Dhivehi – consists of 125 beachfront and overwater villas (more than half with a private pool), four restaurants and an array of activities, every day on Finolhu’s island playground is as varied as the coral reef landscape of the Baa Atoll. Whilst popular with honeymooners, the extensive resort which is set in a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve is also family-friendly, with a kids’ club and world-famous entertainment.