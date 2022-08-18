The Nautilus Maldives to host visitingmaster from Ananda in the Himalayas for 6-day ‘Taste of Ayurveda’ programme

As part of The Nautilus’ partnership with Ananda in the Himalayas, the ultra-luxury bohemian hideaway and private island resort has announced the next visiting master from the acclaimed luxury destination spa and wellness retreat. From August 30 to September 4, 2022, Mr. Sudheesh VV, senior trainer and Ayurveda expert at Ananda in the Himalayas, will visit Solasta Spa at The Nautilus. Bringing a taste of the Himalayas to the beaches of the Maldives, during his six-day visit, guests will have the opportunity to experience a specially curated Ayurvedic treatment and a nourishing diet with Ananda’s signature gourmet wellness cuisine.

Hailing from India, Sudheesh has over 14 years of valuable experience in healing people from all around the globe with his expertise in traditional Ayurveda. His in-depth knowledge of Ayurvedic treatments enables Sudheesh to manage and relieve people from the aches and pains in their bodies by restoring vitality and improving strength and immunity. Within his practise, the Ayurvedic treatments aim to nourish the bones and muscles, increasing blood circulation, and eliminating toxins from the tissues.

At Ananda, Sudheesh has developed and curated traditional Ayurveda therapies to meet the demands of modern healing. He works with a variety of conditions and creates a customised, outcome-driven treatment plan to address individual health needs. Sudheesh is passionate about Ayurveda and promoting health and wellness through holistic therapies, Ayurvedic herbs and lifestyle recommendations based on traditional Indian wisdom.

During Sudheesh’s time at The Nautilus, from August 30 to September 4, 2022, guests can discover “Ananda Moksha”, a bespoke Ayurveda based wellness experience curated by Ananda for The Nautilus. The holistic therapy is inspired by the concept of Moksha, which signifies a liberation of the senses and a release for free flow of prana or energy. This 60-minute treatment has been customised to work on different levels of the human body and consciousness to create a sense of overall physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.

Ananda Moksha is a full body massage which uses traditional Ayurvedic therapeutic techniques used for thousands of years in India. The therapy applies pure essential oils of ginger, cardamom and black pepper, known for their powerful nurturing and rejuvenating properties, blended in a rich nourishing sunflower and wheat germ base oil rich in vitamins and minerals, with powerful anti-oxidant and regenerative properties.

It begins with traditional oil application with long strokes on the entire body followed by pressure points release, stimulating the musculo-skeletal system, leaving guests with increased energy and a heightened sense of vitality. This immediately eliminates sluggishness and simultaneously helps to release any discomfort or blockages, aches and pains. The therapy continues with slow release along the spine followed by abdominal circulation, ending with relaxation, toning and easing muscle tension in the shoulders, neck, head, and scalp.

The therapy works on the physical system, but its effects go deep into the recesses of the mind and emotions. The result is a feeling of complete rest, repair and rejuvenation.

While at The Nautilus, guests are also invited to experience the Ananda world of creative, healthy cuisine. Ananda’s cuisine philosophy is tailor-made to each dosha or body type, incorporating seasonal variations and local produce. As per Ayurvedic principles, each dosha – Vata (energy of movement), Pitta (energy of metabolism) and Kapha (energy of building and lubrication) – has guidelines for food groups and ingredients depending on its balance or imbalance in each individual. Ananda’s specially curated menu for The Nautilus incorporates the six fundamental food tastes of sweet, sour, salty, pungent, bitter and astringent and combined with the three macronutrients of protein, fat and carbohydrates, which are vital to good health.

