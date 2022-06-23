Kandima Maldives celebrates Yoga Day with revitalising yoga sessions

This International Day of Yoga, in-house cool health buffs at Kandima Maldives were treated with a range of complimentary oh-so revitalising yoga sessions all day long!

Aligning with 2022’s “Yoga for Humanity” theme, the game-changing Kandima crew organised wellness-inspired yoga sessions in the Yoga Pavilion, Breeze Pool and Smoked Beach on June 21.

Known for its active lifestyle experiences, wellness is a critical offering at Kandima Maldives, and the lifestyle resort aspire to bring invaluable experiences to their ultra-cool guests and elevate their brand promise. Yoga and meditation form a crucial pillar in the wellness offering of the innovative (desti)nation. The state-of-the-art Burn fitness studio coupled with the exclusive Yoga pavilion team at Kandima Maldives leaves no shells unturned with their revitalising complimentary sunset yoga and meditation session to aerial, vinyasa and aqua yoga classes at a fee for fitness freaks every week.

Yoga involves a higher focus on mental state in addition to the physical movements and breathing that in turn relieve stress, calm the emotions along with precision sculpting your figure into a lean, flexible and physically strong body. Guests at Kandima Maldives are spoilt of choice for wellness offering soothing their body and soul at this 3-km lush tropical haven!

This international yoga day, Kandima Maldives guests were in for a wellness treat! In-house guests were able to enjoy a whole day of complimentary yoga sessions. From hatha, flow, vinyasa, glow yoga to oh-so fun aqua for aqua babies, aerial for those seeking something out of the ordinary and dance yoga for a dynamic session, Kandima guests were able to try different types of yoga from beginners to advanced levels.

What’s even kooler is that you could end the day with a soothing signature massage at our award-winning esKape spa after a day filled with rejuvenating yoga sessions. Now that’s what we call a well-deserved wellness break to refresh your mind, body, and spirit away from the hustle and bustle of life!