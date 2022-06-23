Getaway offers for locals, expats at SAii Lagoon Maldives

With popular demand, SAii Lagoon Maldives has reintroduced their local & expat offer for a perfect escape.

Perfectly located just 15 minutes away from Malé with easy access, SAii Lagoon Maldives is a cerulean bolthole created for couples, families, and friends in search of a playful destination getaway.

The offer comes in a perfect timeline. With more than 12 dining outlets, this is the perfect opportunity for a family, friends or loved one’s getaway on a weekend or simply for a celebration to re-connect away from busy daily life.

SAii Lagoon Maldives offers a family friendly concept with easy access to signature journey with daily gourmet breakfast at Beach Club, located at The Marina, lunch or dinner at Mediterranean inspired Miss Olive Oyl or Thai-Italian fusion treats at Mr Tomyam, artisanal coffees at bean/CO, and tropical cocktails and cozy drinks at the pool bar.

Being part of CROSSROADS Maldives, the Maldives first integrated leisure destination, guests of the property will be able to avail the facilities and services at The Marina @ CROSSROADS Maldives that includes an exciting collection of restaurants and bars, boutique stores, The Event Hall @ CROSSROADS, leisure activities and more.

The unique concept of Island destination offers 198 Room & Villas with an affordable vacations for travellers seeking worry-free stay at the Maldives.

This special offer is available from now until end of September 2022.

For more information on current offer, contact 6651300 or email to rsvn.lagoon@saiiresorts.com