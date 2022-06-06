Oaga Art Resort: Experience Maldivian hospitality true to its ancestral roots

Blissful creative hospitality – a true homegrown experience; good vibes coming soon to an island near you.

Feelings of bliss, freedom and fresh. Vivid culture, smell, and tropical gustatory pleasures. Hear and feel the breeze. An eclectic experience for all, Oaga Art Resort aims to provide an authentic cultural hospitality experience by immersing guests in small doses of true Maldivian art, culture, food, and heritage.

Situated in North Malé atoll, 35 minutes by speedboat from Malé International Airport, Oaga Art Resort is a singular island.

A small island with 60 cosy and intimate villas with beach and over water options, four dining venues and a spa inspired by Maldivian traditional healing, Oaga Art Resort’s artistic and creative spaces offer an immersive experience curated by local and visiting artists, and craftsmen from the Maldives.

Oaga Art Resort prides itself on collaborating with local and visiting artists to create whimsical spaces and imaginative micro-experiences and are open for artists of all talents.

Scheduled to open its doors for guests in Q4 of 2022, Oaga Art Resort is currently in pursuit for creative local talents to join their team.

More information on available opportunities on www.oagaresorts.com.