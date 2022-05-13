JOALI BEING pays tribute to local healthcare workers

This International Nurses Day, JOALI BEING held a special event for nurses in Raa Atoll Maldives.

“We are so incredibly thankful for their hard work, especially over the past two years. Our local nurses went above and beyond to ensure the health and welfare of the community,” says Susanne Fisch, Director of Wellbeing. “We at JOALI BEING wanted to show our appreciation for their invaluable contributions. As a small gesture of our gratitude, we organised a few special experiences for their relaxation and rejuvenation.”

Located on Bodufushi island in Raa Atoll, the nature immersive wellbeing retreat hosted a group of 14 nurses working at Raa Meedhoo Health Centre. The celebration began with an appreciation tea, featuring a handpicked selection of calming, nourishing and uplifting blends.

This was followed by a calming meditation session with the theme ,“Embracing the Lady with the Lamp”, guided by one of JOALI BEING’s resident experts. Participants had the opportunity to slow down, clear their minds and reach a state of deep relaxation. They also learned useful techniques for mindfulness. The activity took place in a tranquil setting, surrounded by beautiful views of lush palms.

Paying Homage to Nurses

International Nurses Day is celebrated on May 12, the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale. Nurses have always been at the forefront of healing, right alongside the physician community. Through the unprecedented challenges of the last two years, these courageous healthcare workers have been at the front-lines of service to patients and their families. No task is too big or too small, from supporting the healing process at every step to keeping spirits high during troubled times. It is these heroic efforts that JOALI BEING sought to highlight and honour.

Designed for Wellbeing

Health and wellness are always in focus at JOALI BEING, the first and only wellbeing retreat of its kind in the Maldives. The property’s unique offerings are structured around a multi-disciplinary approach called the Four Pillars of JOALI BEING: Mind, Skin, Microbiome and Energy. This well-rounded vision enables the team of experts to restore guests to a state of optimum balance, leaving them refreshed, renewed and inspired.

Rooted in Local Community

“Along with helping our guests, we also want to use our expertise for the wellbeing of people in our local communities,” explains Susanne. Indeed, JOALI BEING has demonstrated its commitment to the Maldives in a variety of ways ever since opening its doors in late 2021. From conducting virtual educational sessions for local university students on International Women’s Day to creating hospitality internships for young Maldivian aspirants, the team has made it a priority to connect with and empower its neighbouring island communities.

JOALI BEING invites wellbeing seekers to reconnect with themselves and with the beauty of nature. Based on the belief that understanding is the key to creating and sustaining wellbeing, the island’s Learning Centre offers a series of educational workshops and experiential classes with wellbeing experts, culinary maestros and herbalists. This distinctive wellbeing retreat is home to a total of 68 exclusive guest villas with pools, consisting of 33 beach villas and 35 water villas. With 13 categories to choose from, guests can opt for one-, two-, three- or four-bedroom villas and residences. JOALI BEING features unique transformational spaces that allow guests to immerse in elemental therapies and healing experiences. Nature is at the centre of life at JOALI BEING, with the retreat being completely committed to nature immersive and responsible travel – the pathway to true “weightlessness”.