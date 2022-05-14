LUX* South Ari Atoll leads way to eco-conscious travel

The family-oriented luxury resort in the Maldives inspires by example, with an array of sustainable initiatives to support the global conscious travelling trend.

‘Empowered’ by the sun

Being one of the biggest resort islands in the country, LUX* South Ari Atoll is always on the lookout for new ways to make a difference and lower its impact on the beautiful natural surroundings. The property has installed one of the world’s largest floating solar systems at sea, in partnership with Swimsol GmbH. Including utilised rooftops, the solar panels of the island power up to 33 per cent of the whole resort’s use, powering all 193 guest villas during peak sun hours. The island cruisers that take guests around the resort are also powered by the bright Maldivian sunshine, saving more than 260,000 litres of diesel per year. Guests can track real-time solar energy production and consumption from their villas through the resort’s dedicated TV channel.

Planet-friendly resort experience

Plastic bottles and take-away cups at LUX* South Ari Atoll are replaced with glass and bamboo fiber alternatives, and the island’s very own water plant has saved about 810,000 plastic bottles since its launch in December 2011. All bathroom amenities in the guest villas, spa treatment products, and skincare collection at the resort’s LUX* ME Spa boutique are not tested on animals and made of natural ingredients. The brand’s signature Shirley Page treatments offer cruelty-free spa experiences with organic essential and body oils.

With Maldives being popular as a romantic destination, the resort goes an extra mile in sustainability when it comes to couple travel. Awarded the Most Sustainable Wedding Resort in South Asia, LUX* South Ari Atoll is proud to offer a unique Zero-Waste Wedding concept. Ensuring the co-existence of low-impact destination wedding and luxury, wedding packages are wrapped around sustainable island-chic style, with love for nature in the core. Moreover, every wedding celebrated at LUX* South Ari Atoll funds education of a child at one of the local care homes.

Special care for the oceans

Located in a Marine Protected Area, LUX* South Ari Atoll offers unique underwater experiences, from swimming with whale sharks and manta rays to studying local reef’s life. The on-site Marine Biology Centre in on a mission to support ongoing scientific research and protect the native wildlife population, restore and protect local environment.

In collaboration with its long-term partners in research and nature conservation, Whale Shark Research Programme and Olive Ridley Project, the resort organises charity auctions, updates the existing database of ocean inhabitants, and offers the Turtle and Whale Shark Adoption to its guests. Once a new resident of the atoll is discovered, a guest has the naming and ‘adoption’ rights, confirmed with a special cerfiticate. The resort’s first ‘adopted’ female whale shark LUXMAS is a significant discovery for the ocean life research, as the majority of sighted species in the area are male. Since 2018 the island’s team helped to identify over a dozen of new ‘gentle giants’ around the atoll.

Coral planting workshops is another exciting activity that allows travellers to contribute to the ocean’s wellbeing. Travellers of all ages are invited to participate in reef restoration efforts as well as learning more about wonderful life under water. And to take their love to the ocean to a whole new level, LUX* South Ari Atoll offers the Coral Frame Adoption programme – a long-term initiative aimed at involving people from around the world into saving Maldivian marine life. Every guest signed up for the programme receives regular photo updates on the growth of their planted baby corals from the resort’s marine biologist.

Keen on Green

Every restaurant at LUX* South Ari Atoll offers a great variety of plant-based, vegetarian, vegan, and raw dishes, from organic and locally sourced ingredients. The Keen on Green concept invites for a healthy and creative culinary journey, supporting sustainable approach to food and helping reduce carbon footprint. The resort’s passion for clean and green food got us recognised as the first as ‘Vegan-Friendly Hotel’ in the Maldives by Vegan Welcome. The island’s Herb Garden grows fresh herbs and vegetables for plant-based restaurant dishes and Master Chef cooking classes. During the stay, guests of LUX* South Ari Atoll have plenty of opportunities to learn more about ‘green’ cuisine: from tapping into amazing selection of vegetarian dining options to learning how to regrow their own herbs back home and cook healthy meals for the whole family.

For its dedication to waste-free guest experience and care for nature, the resort has been recognised by numerous awards and it also holds a Green Globe certificate.

To learn more about sustainability initiatives at LUX* South Ari Atoll