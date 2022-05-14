Dusit Thani Maldives teams up with Maldivian soap maker Ogaa to create truly local gift

As part of its commitment to local products and culture, Dusit Thani Maldives is proud to collaborate with Azu Ameen, founder and owner of Ogaa, to offer locally made soaps, shampoo, and bath bombs as a welcome gift.

Taking its name from the Dhivehi word “Ogaatherikan,” which means caring, and following Azu’s vision to uniquely connect people with nature, Ogaa creates self-care products infused with island ingredients, such as Maldivian coconut oil, tamanu oil, and velanbuli (Love Vine), as well as fruits like papaya, and leaves like moringa and neem.

“Growing up on a small low-lying island nation, I was always conscious of my own little ways to nurture and love our planet,” says Azu, whose conscientious approach to business translates into 100% biodegradable and waste-free products – including unique, all-natural cold processed soaps.

“Each bar is poured, cut and packed by hand, not to mention packed with delicious aromatic ingredients that evoke the essence of the archipelago, so people can carry a sustainable piece of the Maldives home with them,” says Azu.

At Dusit Thani Maldives, honeymoon guests will be treated to a special box of Ogaa products on arrival in their luxurious accommodation, to enjoy during their stay or take home as a memento of island life.

“We’re proud to collaborate with sustainable local brands like Ogaa and help support their work by introducing their impressive products to our international guests,” says the resort’s General Manager, Thomas Weber. “Ogaa’s beautifully handcrafted soaps, shampoo, and bath bombs truly capture the aromatic essence of the Maldives, and we trust our guests will enjoy using them at our resort and also when they return home to evoke happy memories of their stay.”

For more information, please contact resmaldives@dusit.com