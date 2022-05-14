Business Featured News Travel

Russia’s Aeroflot resumes scheduled direct flights to Maldives

Russia’s flagship carrier Aeroflot on Saturday resumed direct flights between Maldives and Russia.

The airline will operate a daily scheduled service between Male and Moscow using Airbus A330 aircraft.

The move comes after the Maldives Civil Aviation Authority, in response to its Russian counterpart, assured that the existing air service agreement between Russia and the Maldives remains in effect. The authority also assured that the Maldives will provide aircraft services such as ground handling and fuelling as needed.

Aeroflot operated regular flights to the Maldives until ceasing operations in mid-March due to Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine, transporting the bulk of Russian visitors to the island nation.

Before Aeroflot halted its operations, Russia was the top source market for Maldives tourism. However, since then Russian market has slid to the third position.

