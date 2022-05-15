Vacay while the sun shines this summer in Maldives

Visiting the Maldives is always a good idea, particularly in the summer. One can soak in sunny blue skies and picture-perfect views with the many curated experiences by hotels across the islands. With alluring beaches, painted landscapes and tranquil shores it provides the space for a perfect summer vacation as one relaxes to the sound of the waves. Maldives is an ideal retreat in the summer with water sports activities that travelers of varied skill levels can enjoy such as snorkeling, parasailing, scuba diving, surfing and much more.

These resorts from Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio in Maldives are offering deals and experiences allowing travellers to choose from a variety of options between the curated multi-generational holiday packages at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, the luxury epic stay at W Maldives with one of the best house reefs in the Maldives, the family-friendly Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, and the wellness retreat at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort located at BAA Atoll – a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve site, as they step onto this secluded haven, surrounded by the endless blue of the Indian Ocean. Whether one is looking for the thrill of jetting underwater with a Seabob, snorkelling with the gentle giants of the sea, dining in unique settings or simply soaking up the sun and sand with endless shades of blue, these resorts all have something in store.

Savour the Endless at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa

Located on Vagaru Island, Shaviyani Atoll, the luxurious five-star resort makes for a mesmerizing destination that focuses on holistic well-being and enriching, thoughtfully curated experiences. The resort features 60 beach and overwater villas, all with private pools, spacious wooden decks and a wide array of amenities with personalized Thakuru (Butler) service. Eclectic dining experiences are offered throughout the resort’s five dining venues, three full service bars, a wine room, which boasts of an impressive collection of 1,200 labels and private beach dinners. Traveling with children is now even easier with the FAMILY BY JW™ – Little Griffins Kids Club where the children can enjoy 100 exciting activities. As one of the largest kids club in the Maldives, the FAMILY BY JW™ – Little Griffins Kids Club has much to offer.

For this summer, guests can combine their getaway with a gastronomy adventure by opting for the all-inclusive package “Savour the Endless” and enjoy all the benefits of a luxury island stay, without a worry in the world. The indulgent package includes three meals a day, with unlimited beverages from the resort’s all-inclusive beverage list, served in all restaurants and bars. Dinner can be upgraded to a private dinner experience, set on the hotel’s stunning private beach, once during the stay and the package also offers discounts on the food bill when dining at signature restaurants, Hashi, which serves fine Japanese cuisine, and Shio, an overwater grill. The resort also features a wide variety of non-motorised water sports on offer included complimentary with the package, from Glass Kayaks for the ones who like to stay above the water, to snorkelling for those looking to explore the world below.

DETOX. RETOX. REPEAT. at W Maldives

Located in North Ari Atoll, W Maldives is a luxury private island resort, setting the stage to fuel the guests’ lust for life. The five-star resort is available for complete island buyout, allowing a group access to 77 private Escapes (Villas) located both on the beach and overwater – each with its own plunge pool and sundeck; six creative gourmet dining venues and lounge bars, overwater treatment rooms at AWAY ®️ Spa, and the world beneath the waves at DOWN UNDER with reef sharks, in one of the best house reefs in the Maldives for a quintessential escape. For those who would like to get the best of both island and ocean life, the luxurious two-cabin ESCAPE yacht is ready to sail for day-long adventures, private dive trips, sunset proposals, overnight excursions, or even for exclusive airport transfers. Whether one is overworked, under-slept or partied out, AWAY® Spa promises the outcome needed, in the time available, with the perks to get that glow on. The resort invites guests to keep their healthy routine or indulge as they have the option to do both and DETOX. RETOX. REPEAT.

W Maldives invites guests to an unforgettable adventure at sea with an exciting menu of experiences on offer above and below the azure blue waters of the Indian Ocean this summer. From big game fishing and night fishing to a unique night diving or night snorkelling experience, guests can explore the mesmerizing marine life. Giving visitors an aerial view of the island, taking off from the state-of-the-art parasailing boat, DREAM, guests can take to the skies and enjoy all the views. Additionally, perfect for the summer months, W Maldives invites guests to GET WET and cool down at their pool parties, with frozen cocktails at WET with DJ tracks to keep the beat up. The experience also includes a live grill and bites, along with the free flow of frozen cocktails, the ideal way to beat the heat!

W Maldives has your back with their all-inclusive package, WE GOT YOU COVERED! – the resort’s all-inclusive package that will take care of meal and beverage needs, breakfast through dinner, along with complimentary in-room W MIXBAR for non-alcoholic beverages, non-motorised activities and snorkelling gear, valid until January 10, 2023.

Break Away at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa

Located in North Male Atoll on the private Furanafushi Island, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa pays tribute to the island’s opulent and lush vegetation. The island is a haven, a hideout, enriched by private nooks, enchanting views, and manicured gardens. Easily accessible by a 15-minute scenic speedboat journey from Velana International Airport in Male, the resort is a preferred choice for those who favor convenient travel. Featuring seven restaurants and bars, two freshwater pools, a tennis court, a 24-hour gym and plenty of on-island activities including Sheraton’s signature Side-by-Side Family Program, the resort is the picturesque destination for honeymooners, families with young children or teens, and solo travellers alike.

This summer, guests can avail the all-inclusive offer which includes breakfast, lunch, dinner and select beverages, daily use of snorkelling gear, paddleboards, kayaks and use of the tennis courts, along with complimentary round-trip speed boat transfers to Velana Airport and free Wi-Fi across the resort. One of many unique and thrilling watersports experiences offered at the resort includes Flyboarding that lets you experience the thrill of flying using jet propulsion powered by a watercraft. The resort also offers unique destination dining including Lagoon Lunch experiences, an ideal combination of sun & sea where guests can enjoy a hearty three-course lunch, barefoot in the calm, turquoise blue waters of the lagoon, and feel the water beneath their feet as they feast on sumptuous treats, and soak in the scenic views of their natural surroundings. The lunch on a sandbank is a quintessentially Maldivian, iconic experience, and by far one of the most popular dining excursions. Often featured on the covers of glossy editorials, this highly personalized trip is known to be the epitome of a true Maldivian vacation. The resort also welcomes guests to spend their afternoon with a long and relaxing picnic in a secluded location on the island, in their villa or on one of the lagoon islets.

Discover diverse Nature and Wildlife at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort

Nestled on a beautiful coral island of the BAA Atoll, the first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve site in the Maldives, the five-star wellness resort is designed by award-winning architects PEIA Association from Italy, featuring 70 spacious villas, four restaurants and bars, the Heavenly Spa by Westin, the 24-hour WestinWORKOUT fitness center and the Westin Family. BAA Atoll is home to a handful of extraordinary and thriving reefs; home to no less than 250 species of vibrant coral and over 1,200 fish species; a bucket-list dream for diving and snorkelling enthusiasts.

This summer, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, located in Baa Atoll, offers guests the chance to get up-close-and-personal with manta rays at the world’s largest natural manta feeding destination with their Rendezvous with Manta Rays package which includes a Manta Ray snorkel trip, a turtle snorkel trip, one time scuba dive in the house reef and one time scuba dive in open water. Guests will have the rare opportunity to snorkel with the gentle giants at the protected site of Hanifaru Bay just 18 kms from the resort, which can attract more than 100 rays around the time of the full moon. With the season underway, guests can witness the spectacle first hand before the end of November or to plan ahead for the next season. Whilst guests regularly spot energetic and acrobatic spinner dolphins, particularly during cruises, there are also around 1,200 species of reef and reef-associated multi-coloured fish in the Baa Atoll region alone. Up to seven species of turtles can also be found nesting along the island’s pristine sandy beaches at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort and may, at times, include threatened and critically endangered species such as the green turtle and hawksbill turtle and leatherback turtle.

