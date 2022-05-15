SAii Lagoon Maldives partners with GG Elite Fitness to host SAiiSummer Fitness Experience

SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, a free-spirited tropical escape in the Maldives has announced an exclusive summer experience with renowned fitness expert Gareth Goodger from GG Elite Fitness to provide guests the opportunity to reach their fitness goals for a healthy year ahead.

This exclusive fitness journey offers Functional, HIIT, strength, coordination, agility and plyometrics, group and one-on-one personal training within the idyllic surroundings of the SAii Lagoon Maldives.

“We are delighted to offer a variety of curated experiences to support and encourage wellbeing. Our aim is for all our guests to depart our island feeling restored, energised and inspired,” said Alexander Traeger, General Manager, SAii Lagoon Maldives.

Perfect for all family members, who are seeking all fitness levels or maintain a level of fitness while enjoying a bucket list destination. The experience offers 3,5 and 10 day packages, including a special rate on the Lèn Be Well Spa, a Bespoke Nutritional Menu, as well as a day visit to The Marina @CROSSROADS Maldives.

Gareth aims to combine fitness with luxury experiences and offering bespoke training on a unique location and allowing guests to interact and share their personal self-care and lifestyle goals.

“I live and breathe fitness and health, so to be given this opportunity to share my passion and motivate others, is an honour and I hope will be one of many’ speaking of the offer,” said Gareth Goodger.

Every room at SAii Lagoon Maldives is adorned with a bright, contemporarily eclectic design that reflects the archipelago’s maritime heritage, complete with natural textures, driftwood décor and marine-inspired hues and views. Guests can choose from a series of rooms and villas, including overwater pool villas. The resort’s innovation is also showcased at its restaurants and bars. Miss Olive Oyl is a vibrant poolside Mediterranean seafood grill and bar, while Mr. Tomyam is an exciting Thai fusion restaurant with an open kitchen and alfresco dining areas. bean/Co serves fresh coffee, premium tea and grab and go snacks, including healthy wraps and signature ice cream sticks.

The resort’s ocean-view infinity pool and fitness center will allow guests to refresh and recharge in paradise. A wide range of water sports and recreational facilities will also be available at The Marina @CROSSROADS, a 30-berth marina and vibrant lifestyle district.