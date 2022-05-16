Cocktails fit for a queen: Celebrate Platinum Jubilee weekend in style at Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives

Guests staying at Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives over the Platinum Jubilee Weekend on 2 – 5 June 2022 can celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s historic reign by sipping on two new royal cocktails, tailored to the palette and likes of Her Majesty. Best enjoyed on the resort’s impressive sandbank or poolside in a private overwater villa, these delicious cocktails can be ordered at the Beach Bar.

The “Zaza” Dubonnet

A classic cocktail of the 1930’s, the Dubonnet cocktail is said to be Her Majesty’s favorite pre -dinner tipple and was also a favourite of the late Queen Mother. The glamorous French cocktail is traditionally served straight up and without garnish, but the royals are said to enjoy the drink best when it’s served over ice and with a twist of lemon.

Ingredients: Dubonnet, dry London gin, splash of lemon bitters.

Method: Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass, add ice and stir until chilled, pour and garnish with a lemon swath.

Thyme-less & Down to Earth

Combining Her Majesty’s love of whiskey, chocolate and Prince Phillip’s mushrooms a la crème, this unique cocktail celebrates earthy flavours from both land and sea.

Ingredients: mushroom-infused blended Scotch, thyme, orange and dark chocolate bitters, seaweed mist and dark cacao.

Method: In a copper mug, combine thyme leaf, bitters and seaweed saline solutions and lightly muddle. Add crushed iced, pour over the whisky and gently mix. Top up with crushed ice and serve with a cocoa powdered orange peel.

Add Royal Treatment

For additional royal treatment, guests staying in the resort’s two-bedroom villas will benefit from the Roohu, a personalised guest service ensuring all needs are taken care of by a dedicated host, including unpacking, dining reservations, spa bookings and a tailor-made itinerary for the duration of the stay.

Owned and managed by Seaside Collection, Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives, is a luxury island resort renowned for its two-kilometre white powdery beaches that stretch out across four islands. Firmly established as one of the finest resorts in the Maldives, Finolhu – meaning sandbank in Dhivehi – consists of 125 beachfront and overwater villas (more than half with a private pool), four restaurants and an array of activities, every day on Finolhu’s island playground is as varied as the coral reef landscape of the Baa Atoll. Whilst popular with honeymooners, the extensive resort which is set in a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve is also family-friendly, with a kids’ club and world-famous entertainment.

Looking forward to spend your holiday at Finolhu in style? Email stay@finolhu.mv or click on www.finolhu.com.