ELE | NA Elements of Nature at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI: Your path to healing and rejuvenation

Few things are as utterly stress-dissolving as spending time at a beach, or really anywhere with an ocean view. The mere sight of the Maldives — a thread of islands in a turquoise expanse of the Indian Ocean — would provide exactly that sense of tranquility. But what if a wellbeing retreat in Maldives could take it up a notch? The extent to which the numerous wellness offerings at THE OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI retreat would magnify just that feeling of calm, much like floating on air.

ELE | NA Elements of Nature is an uber-luxe spa and wellness brand for THE OZEN COLLECTION. Every spa ritual and wellness experience is a journey through all the five senses: sight, sound, touch, taste, and scent.

At THE OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, the ELE | NA Elements of Nature spa is nestled between the turquoise ocean and the tropical landscape of the island. It provides an oasis of serenity, inviting you to unwind, indulge, and embark on a wellness journey. Pamper yourself with a rejuvenating massage, a scrub, or a soothing sun treatment. Find your zen with guided meditation sessions and yoga on the beach.

Soothe your senses with rituals using ancient massage techniques and our signature treatments based on a holistic method that incorporates the five natural elements wind, water, fire, earth, and wood. The treatments are all carried out by passionate, highly trained, international therapists using premium Ila spa products. The complex consists of serene treatment rooms: four overwater and four garden rooms, a hairdresser and beauty salon, a spa boutique, and a photo lounge exclusively at one of the best spas in the Maldives.

OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI kicked off 2022 with meaningful wellness activities for guests. Since January, the resort is hosting a series of wellness practitioners as well as conducting weekly wellness activities at ELE | NA Elements of Nature spa and wellness centre.

Bolifushi island in South Male’ Atoll welcomed Joanne Morgan, Neuro Linguistic Programming Therapist; Life Coach and Mentor in January. From March to April, Sound Therapist, Energy Healer and Yoga Instructor Rick Liddle and Nevine Jacxsens offered guests a range of healing experiences.

In May, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI launched an exclusive Lifestyle Wellness Packages for RESERVE Guests and Royal RESERVE. These special packages are dedicated for guests staying at the Sunset Earth Pool RESERVE, THE OZEN RESERVE, Private Ocean RESERVE with Slide or the Royal RESERVE – an experience all about grandeur, seclusion, and indulgence.

The RESERVE Experience includes benefits such as complimentary dine-in service, a dedicated ‘Rolls Royce’ buggy, and a personal Hiyani (Butler) available 24/7 to ensure true exclusivity and relaxation.

OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI has 16 iconic RESERVEs – with the choice of staying on the pristine beach or out in the lagoon. In a league of their own, these mesmerising sanctuaries come in four categories: Sunset Earth Pool RESERVE, Private Ocean RESERVE with Slide, Royal RESERVE, and the newest addition, THE OZEN RESERVE.

Additionally, resident practitioners at the resort include Holistic Wellness and Ayurveda Practitioner Arun Raj and a medical aesthetic spa treatment menu by Medi Spa.

OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI also carries out daily wellness activities every week, such as sunrise yoga, sound healing workshops and various gym activities. Soulful Moonshot Meditation (Full Moon Meditation) celebrations are held each month following the cycles of the full moon. With this practice, guests can align themselves with the spiritual energy of the full moon – a great way to get grounded, embrace self-improvement, and feel more connected.

Surrounded by a gorgeous natural reef and turquoise waters, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI exudes elegance, style, and timeless sophistication.

From fabulous overwater villas with slides to exotic fine dining and ice skating by the beach, every experience is meticulously crafted to indulge guests with an unforgettable getaway.

THE OZEN COLLECTION is an Uber-Lux, hospitality brand that offers ultimate privacy blended with Refined Elegance, for blissfully immersive holidays in pristine, Indian Ocean locations.

For more details about the wellness packages or bookings, contact wellness@ozenreserve-bolifushi.com.