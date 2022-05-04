The Standard Huruvalhi Maldives launches ‘Go Deep Blue’ campaign to celebrate start of Manta Ray Season

Guests can experience snorkelling safaris to see the Maldives’ stunning marine life including manta rays, turtles and sunset dolphin cruises. The campaign also includes local artists workshops and eco-inspired activities all available from the 1st May-31st July.

The destination’s playfully chic, effortlessly cool island resort, The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives, launches its first-ever three-month-long ‘Go Deep Blue’ campaign, which runs from 1 May until 31 July 2022. The campaign will launch to celebrate the start of manta season and the diverse ocean discovery experiences that provide guests with the opportunity to get up-close and personal with the Maldives’ stunning marine life.

Being located just a 35-minute speedboat journey from the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Hanifaru Bay, guests will have the chance to be whisked away on their first sight of mantas in all of their glory. and swim alongside these gentle oceanic giants with the resort’s ‘Manta Snorkelling’ excursions. Further, they will have the unique opportunity to partake in various activities and adventures, including snorkelling safaris, deep dives, turtle expeditions, sunset dolphin cruises, and sea sports.

The young and the young-at-heart, on the one hand, can join Saaidh Badheeu, a visiting local Maldivian artist, for workshops and classes from the 2nd-8th May 2022 as he demonstrates how to create beautiful paintings using acrylic, inspired by the undersea beauty of the Maldives. An exhibition of his paintings is also up for sale, which can make great mementos guests can keep to relive the good times of their trip to the Maldives.

The resort has also teamed up with Mula Maldives, a Maldivian-owned brand that prides itself on offering all-natural and coral-reef friendly sun care products, certified by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) in Australia. Mula Maldives’ SPF 50 Sunscreen and After Sun Gel will be available at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives’ boutique. This recent step taken by the resort furthers its dedication to responsible and sustainable tourism practices, encouraging divers and snorkelers alike to use the reef-safe products, as they help to preserve the precious coral life in the Maldives and beyond.

Certified divers who are keen on deeper exploration of the colourful and stunning underwater world may opt for dive excursions that allow them to plunge into pristine marine ecosystems and uncover extraordinary dive sites. Diving courses are also available for aquatic lovers who wish to begin their dive journey, under the guidance of highly trained and well-qualified PADI Divemasters.

In addition to seeing an abundance of oceanic life in its natural habitat, guests at The Standard, Maldives can take part in the resort’s eco-inspired initiatives such as tree planting, island clean-ups, and supporting the coral reef regeneration project from the Dive Centre team.

Holidaymakers can take advantage of Manta Magic package to experience the magic of manta season, in a private villa with up to 30% off best available rates, bookable for stays from 1 May to 31 November 2022. Once booked, guests can get up close with these gentle giants and create some Manta Ray Magic In The Maldives.