Radisson Blu Resort Maldives launches concierge mobile app

Living your dream holiday in paradise is made easy at Radisson Blu Resort Maldives with the release of the resort’s concierge mobile application.

Features of the application include contactless check-in and registration, ‘One Touch Service’ – a live chat function so queries can be attended immediately, and the ‘Must-Do’ recommendations, such as floating breakfast, signature spa treatment, sunset yoga at the pavilion, and Whale Shark tour for an adventure of a lifetime. From the app, guests will receive pop-up messages for important notifications, last minute promotions, and a reminder for events to assist the guests to make the most of their stay.

Developed in five different languages from around the world, the app is replacing the traditional printed forms, room compendium, menus, and notification letters, all-in-one handy app.

Guests can scroll through all the information and simply click to book the activities directly from the app even before they arrive. During the stay, guests can navigate effortlessly around the island with the map function, browse the extensive menus from the resort’s spa and seven distinguished restaurants and bars, and look through the scheduled activities in the resort. All the arranged activities will be displayed as their personalised itinerary timetable. Guests can have a paperless overview of their bills and book their next stay on the app.

Innovative features and expanded services will be continuously developed to deliver the best guest experience. The Radisson Blu Resort Maldives mobile application is now available for free download on both Apple Store & Google Play Store.

Part of the Radisson Hotel Group, Radisson Blu Resort Maldives is nestled in the South Ari Atoll, only 105km from Male’s Velana International Airport. This private island retreat features 128 beachfront or overwater pool villas with up to three bedrooms, seven restaurants and bars, diving and water sports, an overwater spa, yoga pavilion, fitness center, sports court, games room, kids’ club and a glass-walled Event Hall. This makes the resort an ideal setting for all types of holiday, from family vacations and couples’ breaks to weddings and honeymoons.

For more information, please visit www.radissonhotels.com/en-us/hotels/radisson-blu-resort-maldives.