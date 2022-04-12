W Maldives, PUMA Middle East collaborate to celebrate International Women’s month

Fitness lovers made the most out of an exciting weekend of activities that took place on 18th– 20th of March 2022 at W Maldives as the luxury resort partnered with global sports brand, PUMA to celebrate International Women’s Month. As part of this collaboration the resort hosted a FUEL Happening that promoted PUMA’s global ‘She Moves Us’ campaign and W Maldives’ DETOX.RETOX. REPEAT. program.

The FUEL Happening saw classes including sunrise and sunset yoga take center stage alongside action-packed and adrenaline-filled watersports activities and a Full Moon Music Glow Yoga session at the resort’s very own castaway island, Gaathafushi. These activities were specially curated for the event to make fitness fun and inspire guests to move.

Part of PUMA’s global ‘She Moves Us’ campaign, to focus on its top female sports ambassadors, celebrating the women who have moved sports forward to inspire other women around the world, the FUEL Happening hosted some of the region’s most popular female influencers at the resort to get the fitness party pumping. PUMA also promoted their PUMA STUDIO Collection, a fashion-meets-function line featuring the latest in style and technology—from core-baring tanks and high-waisted leggings to wicking fabrics and comfort-first cuts. Plus, every piece contains at least 25% recycled material.

The luxury playground at W Maldives is the perfect place to either restart that healthy regime or kick it off, with the FUEL Happening blending a party atmosphere with all the elements of wellbeing for body, mind and soul. The resort, which already offers a range of activities from high intensity boot camps to holistic treatments and nutrition support, brought fitness to life with this high energy collaboration.

“PUMA is an ideal partner for us at W Maldives, in keeping with our brand philosophy that fitness and healthy living can be fun and social,” said Idu Ribeiro, General Manager W Maldives.

“The FUEL Happening was the perfect chance for fitness lovers or novices alike, to come and enjoy the tropical haven of the Maldives with a twist”, he added.

PUMA curated a variety of classes to appeal to all ages and abilities as it aimed to inspire and encourage women to live a more active, energetic life.

FUEL is W’s passion and lifestyle, and a core element of every guest’s experience. To highlight this the property has perfectly curated a ‘FUEL Your Escape’ package that gives people who work, play, and think differently, the excitement and balance they crave to leave them feeling energized to look good, feel good, go longer and stay later.

