Island of pure imagination awaits this Easter at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives

This Easter, escape for the ultimate family holiday at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, which is offering An Island of Pure Imagination Easter programme, ensuring endless fun and precious moments for the whole family.

Parents and children of all ages will delight in the immersive experiences on offer, including a Family Beach Challenge with family relay races and volleyball on the beach, an Easter Egg Colouring Workshop and Easter Egg Beach Hunt; a Bunny Parade where children can show off their hand-made bunny headbands; a Grand Slam Tennis Tournament for sporting guests, and a Bubble Pool Party that will no doubt make the littlest of The Ritz-Carlton fans squeal in delight. Young crafty hands will love getting out the yarn and scissors for Pom Pom Accessories Making or Maldivian Palm Origami and embracing the stories of the fascinating world we live in with Country Flag Making.

Inspired by Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, the resort will also hold a special Golden Ticket Kids Night Out for Ritz Kids that will show a family Easter movie night alongside games and endless fun. The Easter weekend will not disappoint, with activities and dinner under the stars, ensuring a magical evening for the whole family to remember. Children will be spoiled for choice of activities; Embrace the tales of the ocean as the youngest of guests can get to Meet the Mermaid as part of an inspiring immersive activity, whilst young budding chefs will not want to miss the mouth-watering Chocolate Truffle Making afternoon. Easter Turtle Snorkelling and plenty more ocean discovery experiences are also on offer through the legendary Jean-Michel Cousteau Ambassadors of the Environment programme.

An Island of Pure Imagination is available 11th – 17th April 2022, and includes:

Accommodation in your choice of Villa, One Bedroom or Two Bedroom, overwater or on the beach

Full Board (drinks not included)

Shared Speedboat Transfer from/to MLE airport A selection of Easter activities for all ages

Pricing: 6 nights at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands from USD 31,770++ based on a family of two adults and two children under 12 years of age. Includes accommodation in a one bedroom villa, full board and return transfers from and to Male airport, as well as a selection of Easter activities.