JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La becomes first property to be rated under Muslim-friendly travel rating

One of the most well-known hotels in the Maldives located in the Capital City of Male’, JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La, has achieved the title of the first hotel rated under MFTR (Muslim Friendly Travel Rating) by Maldives Halal Travel.

Muslim Friendly Travel Rating or MFTR is a voluntary rating that examines and evaluates tourism properties in the Maldives including hotels, resorts, safaris, guesthouses based on their level of Muslim friendliness. It is an annual rating that ensures the services and amenities comply to Muslim etiquettes. MFTR is awarded after a thorough inspection carried out at the property to see if the establishment fits into the requirements of Maldives Halal Travel.

An establishment is evaluated on halal food, recreational facilities for male & female, conservative dress code, Muslim-friendly amenities, level of privacy, level of non-halal activities, services in the month of Ramadan, prayer facilities and financial transitions.

Based on our evaluation, JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La scored 5 stars and is now considered as a top class established with exclusive services for Muslim travellers. Maldives Halal Travel Founder and Managing Director Dr. Hussain Sunny Umar handed over a special plaque to General Manager of JEN Maldives Mr. Brice Lunot to commemorate the special occasion at a small ceremony held at JEN Maldives.

The Property will also enjoy a certification issued my Maldives Halal Travel as well as a stamp identifying them as a 5-star MFTR rated property to be used in their marketing materials.

MFTR acts as a stand-alone accreditation business focused on producing trusted and reliable Muslim friendly rating results for domestic and international visitors. We believe that such a rating system enables and encourages more Muslim-Friendly travelers to visit a property, while enabling the rating to be used as a marketing technique.

Interested parties are requested to reach out to us on marketing@maldiveshalaltravel.com for further information.