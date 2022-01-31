Travel Trade Maldives opens nominations for TTM Awards 2022

Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) expands their award categories and introduce 15 new awards to reward and celebrate the excellence in the travel and tourism hospitality industry of the Maldives.

Previously, TTM Awards were only given to top producers for the Maldives tourism industry which were handed over during the TTM Awards & Gala night.

The award categories for TTM Awards 2022 consists of:

Top Producers Awards

Best Beach Resort

Best Wellness Resort

Best Honeymoon Destination

Best MICE Resort

Best Wedding Destination

Best Family Resort

Best Boutique Resort

Best Design Hotel

Best Culinary Resort

Best City Hotel

Best Fun & Friendly Resort

Best Emerging Resort

Most Innovative Resort

Most Sustainable Resort

Most Picturesque Resort

Only TTM Partners will be eligible to apply for the awards and resorts can apply to a maximum of 3 categories if they fit the criteria. Award winners will be selected through a voting process. The voting process will consist of 25% votes from the TTM editorial team, 25% vote taken from an expert panel and 50% vote taken from the public for all the categories except for the top producer’s award. Top producers award winners will consist of 100% vote from travel trade professionals from hotels and resorts.

TTM Maldives 2022 is scheduled to take place from 23rd to 25th August 2022 and the Awards and Gala Night will be held on 25th August 2022. With the addition of new award categories, the award and gala night is set to be even larger and better this year, providing all tourism industry professionals with a fun-filled evening. The deadline for the award nomination is 15th March 2022.

Resorts can now apply for the award, from www.traveltrademaldives.com/awards-registration, and for further information and inquiries, please contact ttm@traveltrademaldives.com