British footballer Tim Sherwood to coach kids at Amilla Maldives this Easter

Amilla Maldives Resort and Residences is thrilled to announce the residency of Tim Sherwood as part of its exciting new Spring Programme. More details of the entertainment and Easter activities are soon to be announced, but Amilla is setting the ball rolling by revealing the host of its complimentary Football Camp. Tim will treat kids to masterclass boot camp for two hours every day between April 13th and 19th.

Amilla Maldives Resort is gearing up to host the football camp opening party as part of the three-week Spring Programme, and there will also be a closing ceremony where youngsters who took part in Tim’s Football Camp will be presented with certificates and medals.

The full programme will run from April 4th to 24th, covering both Easter Sunday and Russian Orthodox Easter. This year’s theme will be The Secret Garden. It follows the success of Amilla’s hugely successful Out of the Blue-themed underwater Venetian Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Tim Sherwood had a 22 year playing career. The highlight was undoubtedly serving as captain of Blackburn Rovers’ Premier League title-winning side in 1995. He played for numerous other teams including Tottenham Hotspur Watford, Norwich City,Portsmouth and Coventry City. He also represented England at international level.

He then moved on to coaching, initially at Tottenham Hotspur, where he played a Major role in the development of England captain Harry Kane. Tim was rapidly promoted to manager, before moving on to become manager of Aston Villa in 2015 where he guided them to the FA Cup final.

Tim is currently working as a football pundit for PLP ( premier league production) and Sky Sports.

Amilla Maldives has special facilities and amenities for families, from babysitting to a kids club and teens programme. The five-star Baa Atoll resort still has a number of spacious family Villas and Residences available during Easter.

For more information, email stay@amilla.com or visit www.amilla.com.