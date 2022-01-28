OZEN LIFE MAADHOO introduces grand tennis holiday experience with coach Marcus Drien

Every day is an adventure at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO. And recently appointed resident tennis coach Marcus Drien takes the fun times a notch higher with bespoke sports experiences as well as an opportunity to enjoy exclusive tennis holidays in the Maldives.

Marcus Drien is an ITF level 2 tennis professional. He has over 10 years of coaching experience having mentored players of all ages and tennis levels. Additionally, Marcus is a certified fitness coach with experience in improving physical skills including correct body mechanics and cardiovascular activities.

Marcus’s results-driven tennis lessons make for a truly uplifting experience and are a standing testament to his global repertoire. Along with technical and tactical improvements, he also focuses on physical development to ensure improvement both on and off the court.

OZEN LIFE MAADHOO features a stunning artificial grass tennis court at the southern end of the island. The court is floodlit, allowing for exciting games even under the stars.

Elevating this sports experience, is the resort’s partnership with RTC Sports (Recreational Tennis Coaching) who provide highly qualified and experienced tennis coaches on a rotation basis. Here, the focus is on continuous learning with lessons to build up the guest’s game, be it at a novice, intermediate or advanced skill level.

Marcus will be at the resort for three months, following which there will be other professional coaches on rotation.

“I look forward to this new, very exciting chapter at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO. Tennis is my passion since I was a youngster. And now it is my passion to pass my tennis wisdom and knowledge to others who are seeking to learn something new or simply improve their skills. I am happy seeing clients enjoying my lessons and even more when they leave satisfied,” says Marcus Drien.

A flexible approach with three courses and bespoke lessons ensures there is something for everyone.

TRY TENNIS FOR FREE: An introductory programme inviting guests to try their hand at tennis for the first time and pick up some tips. The open session is held for beginners every Saturday at 5pm.

FUN CARDIO TENNIS BEFORE BREAKFAST: Tennis-enthusiasts can hit some balls with Marcus during the high intensity group games held Monday to Friday at 8 in the morning. This experience can be prebooked on additional charges.

RTC Courses For Beginners and Advanced Players: There are four RTC Levels – Level 1, Level 2, Advanced and Master – for both adults and children. Guests can choose to focus on specific skills: forehand, backhand, serve and return, slice and drop shot, volley and smash, tennis strategies and tactics, conditioning for tennis, mental toughness, tennis routines and specialty shots.

For guests who would like to design their own courses, there is also the option of booking private individual and couples’ sessions.

Henar Gil Rios, the General Manager of OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, says, “I am passionate about curating an inspiring lifestyle for our guests, for a lingering holiday experience leaving them relaxed, rejuvenated and enriched with timeless experiences. Having a resident tennis coach on the island will not just add to the sports and recreation activities but also allow serious tennis players to work on their game while they enjoy a serene getaway in the Indian Ocean.”

OZEN LIFE MAADHOO is a tranquil palm-painted oasis of elegance set in the exotic turquoise hues of South Malé Atoll. Dotted with 94 gracefully designed villas and one exclusive Residence, the resort offers inspiring experiences and a lively island lifestyle. All the elements of an unsurpassed holiday, from underwater dining at M6m to exhilarating ocean excursions, combine to form an idyllic Maldives stay.

THE OZEN COLLECTION creates timeless sanctuaries that exude tranquillity and inspiration. An abundance of sophisticated experiences seamlessly blended with a grand sense of space and design, tailored wellness journeys and an enriching culture set apart the brand’s two resorts in the Maldives.

OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, the first resort under this brand, opened in July 2016. THE OZEN COLLECTION’s success story continues in the Maldives with the addition of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, launched in December 2020. OZEN SECLUDED TANGALLE takes the brand to the south coast of Sri Lanka and is scheduled to be launched in 2023.