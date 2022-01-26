Kuda Villingili Maldives curates dishes with distinct flavours from across the world to entice the palate of their guests. The newest addition to their expansive cuisines is the NIKKEI cuisine at Mar-Umi Restaurant and Bar. This Peruvian-Japanese Sensation has awed all the guests who enjoyed tasting the artistic display of aromatic dishes.

Mar-Umi brings two cultures together, with the most unique and mouth-watering gastronomical delights that are the perfect addition to the resort’s diverse offerings of the world’s strongest dominated cuisines. The specialty Ceviche with its Tiger Milk is particularly indicative of the Nikkei style.







Located by the beachfront, Mar-Umi is an ideal location to enjoy the vista and colourful sunsets of the Maldives while sipping on themed cocktails. The sensory sensation is heightened by the tropical music played by resident DJ. Helmed by the Peruvian Master Chef Rodrigo Serrano, with his culinary experience spanning three continents and trainings with S. Pellegrino awarded Chefs in South America, Mar-Umi Restaurant and Bar is set to redefine time and space for the guests of Kuda Villingili.

The resort developed its food & beverage concept to offer guests a unique gourmet journey. From The Restaurant that serves as a breakfast venue which converts to three dining venues in the evening, to The Hawkers, which presents three restaurants catering to distinct specialty cuisines. All the restaurants at the resort provide an experience one should not miss.

Kuda Villingili Maldives offers its guests a unique, experience-driven journey, where time and space are redefined.

For more information and reservations, visit www.kudavillingili.com or contact reservations@kudavillingili.com