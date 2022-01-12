Visit Maldives signs global advertising agreement with BBC Global News

The Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC / Visit Maldives) has signed a global advertising agreement with BBC Global News, incorporating their in-house commercial content studio, BBC Storyworks.

The agreement was signed by the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Thoyyib Mohamed, on behalf of MMPRC, and the Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations, BBC Studios, Mr Nick Charlton, on behalf of BBC Global News.

The agreement will see MMPRC launch an international advertising campaign with BBC Global News, designed to showcase the nation as a safe, prepared and welcoming luxury destination, through the voices of the people of the Maldives.

Speaking about the agreement signed with BBC Global News, MD Thoyyib noted that this campaign aligns with MMPRC’s global strategies for the year, which focuses on maintaining the visibility of the Maldives as a holiday destination. He stated that this campaign would assist MMPRC in promoting the Maldives as a safe haven prepared to welcome tourists, adding that the different aspects and segments of Maldivian tourism, including the stories of our people, would be shared globally online on BBC Travel, the dedicated features site of BBC.com.

Alistair McEwan, SVP Commercial Development APAC, BBC Global News says: “As consumers continue to dream about their next travel opportunities and choices of destination, audiences are seeking clear information on safe travel and tourism, as well as wanting to be inspired by amazing destinations, cultures and experiences. With decades of experience in premium storytelling heritage within BBC StoryWorks, we are delighted to be partnering with MMPRC to be able to showcase their wonderful stories to our global audiences.”

Activities within this campaign are further aligned with MMPRC’s global marketing strategies, focused on maintaining tourism sustainability, from December 2021 through to March 2022. During the campaign, relevant and engaging content about the people, places and culture that make the Maldives so wonderfully diverse and unique will be circulated on the international digital platforms of the BBC. This will include specially commissioned brand stories and videos created by BBC StoryWorks as well as social media promotion.

The campaign aims to further promote the Maldives as the ideal travel destination that caters to the needs and wants of travellers in the era of the new normal. It will focus on marketing the destination as a safe haven and promote the experiences unique to the Maldives while providing information on the stringent measures in place for Maldivian tourism products such as resorts, hotels, guesthouses and liveaboards. It will also highlight the geographically scattered nature of the island nation, which provides natural social distancing for travellers.

As the parent company responsible for marketing the Maldives as a destination abroad, MMPRC carried out 260 different marketing activities in 22 global markets last year, including fairs, roadshows, familiarisation trips, marketing campaigns, webinars, and interviews. MMPRC and the Maldives Tourism Industry’s concerted drive to provide visitors with options to relax and rejuvenate after the effects of the global pandemic bore fruit as hundreds of thousands of visitors flocked to the Maldives with the assurances of a safe vacation. Thanks to ‘natural social distancing’ as an archipelago nation, the safety of holidaymakers in the Maldives is further enhanced under our distinctive ‘one island, one resort’ concept and close attention to covid safety guidelines at every turn.

The greatest testament to the success of these activities came late last year, as the Maldives secured the title of ‘World’s Leading Destination’ (among several other accolades) at the 2021 World Travel Awards, globally recognised as the hallmark of industry excellence. This is the second consecutive year that the Maldives had successfully earned this prestigious title, a shining testimony of the trust placed in the ‘magic of Maldivian hospitality’ by travellers from all over the globe.

This year also celebrates an exceptional year to visit the Maldives – the Golden Jubilee celebration of tourism in the Maldives kicked off earlier last year with plans to conduct new and exciting activities throughout the year. MMPRC has planned over 60 in-person events for the year 2022, including 11 fairs, roadshows and events scheduled for just the first quarter.