OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI named Best Honeymoon and Family Destination

OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI has been chosen as the Best Honeymoon and Family Destination – by the Editor’s Choice Excellence Award.

“This award recognises the passion exuded by our colleagues in curating tailored experiences for every guest so that they have a memorable and inspiring getaway,” an announcement by the resort read.

Part of THE OZEN COLLECTION, Bolifushi island is an enchanting getaway in the South Malé Atoll, Maldives.

The resort features 90 Villas and RESERVE in eight categories. Natural elements like blue water, white sand, and lush green tropical forest come together and inspire a one-of-a-kind spa and wellness experience.

THE OZEN COLLECTION is an Uber-Lux, hospitality brand that offers ultimate privacy blended with Refined Elegance, for blissfully immersive holidays in pristine, Indian Ocean locations.

OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, the first resort under this brand, opened in July 2016. THE OZEN COLLECTION’s success story continues in the Maldives with the addition of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, launched in December 2020.

OZEN RETREAT TANGALLE takes the brand to the south coast of Sri Lanka and is scheduled to be launched in 2023.