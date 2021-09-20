Lily Beach Resort earns regional honours at Haute Grandeur Global Awards 2021

The pioneer and one of the leading all-inclusive resorts in the Maldives, Lily Beach Resort & Spa has claimed regional honours at the Haute Grandeur Global Awards 2021.

The resort secured 4 prestigious awards including:

Best Culinary Experience in the Indian Ocean

Best Destination Wedding Retreat in the Indian Ocean

Best Family Resort in the Indian Ocean

Best Honeymoon Hideaway Resort in the Indian Ocean

Haute Grandeur picks winners based on guests’ satisfaction and reviews. Moreover, the awards recognise excellence through feedback from guests and not the quantity of votes by the general public or a panel of judges. Hence, this fair and transparent ‘rating’ process guarantees unbiased results, which is a concept exclusive to the brand.

“We are extremely excited and happy to be recognised for our work, especially as the awards are entirely based on the feedback from our guests,” a statement by Lily Beach Resort & Spa read.

While the famous all-inclusive resort won the Best Family Resort in the Indian Ocean award this year, Lily Beach claimed the Best Family Resort in the Maldives from Haute Grandeur in 2018 and 2019 as well.

Additionally, the island retreat also won the Best All-Inclusive Resort in the Indian Ocean Award and Best Island Resort in the Indian Ocean Award in 2019.

Lily Beach Resort & Spa is a luxury five-star resort nestled in the natural beauty of the Maldives. Located on Huvahendhoo Island in South Ari Atoll, Lily Beach is accessible by a 25-minute scenic seaplane journey from Velana International Airport.

Lily Beach’s legendary all-inclusive Platinum Plan is an all-encompassing meal plan that has a number of complimentary offerings. These include a thoughtfully curated range of excursions, delicious and distinctive food options – especially the very epicurean themed buffet dinners at Lily Maa: their main restaurant, updated Covid-19 safety procedures which have been thoroughly accredited by Hotel Resilient, and a variety of leisure and sporting activities.

Thanks to this luxurious all-inclusive meal plan that has everything one would need to have a worry-free vacay, and the warmth of the staff who knows how to provide the generous all-inclusive experience to perfection, the resort is one of the most sought-after island all-inclusive destinations in the Maldives.

To inquire about Lily Beach or book a stay at this resort, send an email to: reservations@lilybeachmaldives.com