Crossroads Maldives celebrates two years of service excellence

CROSSROADS Maldives, home to Hard Rock Hotel Maldives and SAii Lagoon Maldives – Curio Collection by Hilton celebrates the second anniversary.

CROSSROADS Maldives opened its doors to guests in September 2019, featuring two lifestyle resorts, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives and SAii Lagoon Maldives – Curio Collection by Hilton®, both of which have direct access to extensive facilities at The Marina @ CROSSROADS, an 800-metre lifestyle area and beach walk featuring retail, entertainment and dining outlets.

The facilities include a 30-berth quay, complete with world-class⁠ amenities and exclusive concierge services⁠, the Junior Beach Club and Camp, the CROSSROADS Event Hall, Maldives Discovery Centre and Marine Discovery Centre – the project’s environmental and educational hub.

“We are extremely excited to celebrate the 2nd anniversary of CROSSROADS Maldives, said Tolga Unan, Managing Director of The Marina @ CROSSROADS and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives. We all know that the industry has been hit hard by the pandemic’s arrival last year. Despite that, we were able to alleviate the burdens with the help of my team. Slowly, slowly, we are making its mark and achieving our mission of being the preferred lifestyle destination for both locals and international travellers in the Maldives. It’s been great thus far!

Now, that we are on our second year of operations, we assure our valued customers that it will be even more exciting – thank you so much for your support for the past two years. Equally, thanks to my Team for their dedication and passion in delivering outstanding service. I am very positive that we will rise up strongly from this pandemic, and I truly look forward to continued success of CROSSROADS Maldives.”

Over the past two years, CROSSROADS Maldives has been a game changer amongst tourism industry in the Maldives and as a result, CROSSROADS Maldives along with its two stunning resorts is honoured to receive number of accolades for service excellence in luxury hospitality from some of the most reputable and renowned organisations from all over the world.

Following the closure to the public when COVID-19 began last year, The Marina @ CROSSROADS is now open again to the public and the whole team is fully ready to take its valued customers to the next level.

S Hotels and Resorts Public Company Limited, the flagship hospitality arm of Thailand’s Singha Estate PCL, continues to expand its footprint and redefine the tourism and hospitality industry in the Maldives with the signing of a hotel management agreement to introduce SO/ Hotels & Resorts, Accor’s rebellious luxury lifestyle brand, to this idyllic Indian Ocean archipelago.

SO/ Maldives is set take centre stage in 2023.

Crafted from tales of the past, designed to inspire the present, CROSSROADS Maldives is the next chapter in the story of one of the world’s most amazing destinations.

The archipelago’s only “one-stop, non-stop” lifestyle destination invites adventurous travellers from the four corners of the globe to cross paths and explore a treasure trove of iconic oceanfront resorts, upscale lifestyle outlets and endless entertainment offerings, as well as the stunning natural, cultural and nautical attractions that have lured maritime travellers to the Maldives for centuries.

CROSSROADS Maldives is where cultures meet.

To learn more visit www.crossroadsmaldives.com.