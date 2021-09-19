‘Dear Megha’ star Megha Akash spotted enjoying well-deserved break at Lily Beach Resort

Work Hard and play hard is the main motto of most Indian Celebrities and South Indian Sweetheart, Megha Akash, is no exception.

She has been busy finishing up release of her new Movie Dear Megha, and now she is spotted basking in the Maldives to catch a break before getting back in to the fray that is the busy Indian movie scene.

She chose – with the help and the expertise of acclaimed travel agency: Pickyourtrail – the perfect destination for her Maldives getaway.

Out of the many paradisical resorts available in the dream destination, her choice was a resort that is loved by many Indian celebs such as the likes of Neelam Kothari and Minissha Lamba – Lily Beach Resort & Spa.

Megha is a well-known actress in, Bollywood, Tollywood (Telugu), and Kollywood (Tamil). She is known for films such as Enai Noki Paayum Thota which is considered her big break into the industry and other memorable ones like Lie, Petta, and Raja Raja Chora.

Though she has been active as a movie star since 2017, she has starred in many good movies, making a name for herself in the industry as a respected and loved movie star. She also has a number of exciting movies coming out next year which are currently being filmed.

Starstruck by the beautiful hues of turquoise and greens and whites, Megha has been keeping herself busy capturing and sharing many exciting moments during her vacay in the Maldives.

Especially on her Instagram stories and reels we are able to catch glimpses of awe-inspiring moments such as seeing massive Manta Rays underwater and having dinner at a table that looks like a Maldivian Boat (Dhoni).

While holidaying at the resort, she had a surprise celebration about reaching 3 million followers on Instagram. This showed how far along she has come as an actress, and she thanks all her fans for all the support over these years.

Check out her exciting resort life at Lily Beach in the Maldives on her Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/meghaakash/

Considered one of the Best All-Inclusive Resorts in the Maldives and located in prime location of South Ari Atoll, Lily Beach Resort & Spa, Maldives is a resort that offers an unpretentious luxury lifestyle – with 125 villas consisting of fabulous beach villas and chic water villas and 4 extraordinary dining venues and plenty of fun-packed activities to choose from where some of them are offered complementary in the resort’s legendary all-inclusive Platinum Plan.

In addition to this, their award-winning spa – Tamara Spa – is also the perfect place to indulge in getting some rejuvenating treatments to give your body a good recharge and reset.

Whether it’s for fun or relaxation, for families or couples, there is something for everyone at Lily Beach Resort & Spa.