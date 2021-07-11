JW Marriott Maldives Resort: Ultimate family escape this summer

With summer holidays round the corner, it is the perfect time to plan an escape from the heat.

Visiting the Maldives with children can be one of the most amazing travel experiences for families and JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is the ideal island escape with endless activities for the whole family.

The family resort, which is quickly establishing itself as the best family vacation resort in the Maldives, is the ultimate summer destination with 100 activities available for children from ages 1 to 11 at the FAMiLYby JW – Little Griffins Kids Club, making sure the adults have some quality time to rejuvenate body, mind and spirit. The underwater-themed kids club was built with young explorers in mind.

Babysitting services are also available upon request.

Boasting 60 luxurious beach and overwater villas, each with its own private pool, spacious wooden decks with stunning views of the Indian Ocean and children’s amenities, it is easy to make JW Marriott Maldives your second home this summer.

The two-story Duplex Pool Beach Villas can accommodate up to six people, ensuring that the whole family has plenty of space to relax and unwind together.

The tropical island paradise houses five dining destinations featuring international cuisines, three bars and a cellar with 1,200 grape beverages. From Italian to Thai, Japanese Steakhouse to Maldivian seafood, discover eclectic cuisines from around the world. Breakfast by the ocean, treetop dining or barefoot dinners on the beach, there is something for the entire family.

Spa by JW offers an extensive range of luxurious and tailored treatments that can help restore balance and energy.

The adults-only pool, Pool 18, offers a natural sanctuary to escape and wind down in the tranquility of the crescent-shaped island.

The island also offers a daily schedule of wellness activities.

Guests can take advantage of the Eid Getaway offer which includes a range of tempting treats and activities at the luxurious family resort, just 55 minutes from Male by seaplane.

The five-night package, valid from July 20 to 25, includes daily buffet breakfast, lunch or dinner at Aailaa restaurant, one special Eid dinner featuring Arabic favourites and an Arabic cooking class for the whole family. The unforgettable BoduBeru drums performance will mark the first day of the holiday, a quintessential feature of the Maldivian culture.

The offer can be availed by using the booking reference ‘JW EID Special’.JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa also offers the facility to book appointments for Covid-19 PCR tests onsite, making the departure from the resort smooth and convenient.

For reservations, contact jwmaldivesreservations@marriott.com and visit www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/mlejs-jw-marriott-maldives-resort-and-spa.