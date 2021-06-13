All about wellness at Marriott Bonvoy resorts in Maldives

To mark the tenth anniversary of Global Wellness Day (GWD), a day dedicated to living well and to honouring choices that cultivate health in all its forms, these four resorts from the Marriott Bonvoy Portfolio in the Maldives held various activations and initiatives with associates and guests.

With wellness at the core of it’s positioning, to celebrate the occasion of #GlobalWellnessDay, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, situated on the Unesco Biosphere Reserve in Baa Atoll, scheduled a number of activities throughout the day including morning Yoga to start the day, a one-mile run led by RunWESTIN Concierge around the resort, a healthy breakfast, a recovery massage at the Heavenly Spa by Westin, a breath work and meditation session to calm the mind and a high intensity circuit training workout.

The resort also offers an Eat Well Menu packed with thoughtful options that keep guests fueled and focused on feeling their best.

At JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa located in Shaviyani Atoll, the event was marked by the associates coming together for a special Sunset Yoga session at The Spa by JW.

W Maldives, located in North Ari Atoll, lined up a series of activities for its guests for them to experience the #DETOXRETOXREPEAT lifestyle, whether they chose to go all in detox or full on retox, or balance them both.

A run with the W Team, a fitness session and Aqua aerobics were scheduled to get the heart racing while sunset yoga and spa treats relaxed the body and calmed the mind.

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, located in North Male Atoll, offered guests indulgent treatments to discover a healthier and more balancing way of life this Global Wellness Day, including a coffee sea slat scrub, marine algae aloe wrap and an aroma massage at Shine Spa for Sheraton.

