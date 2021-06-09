LUX* South Ari Atoll appoints Patrice Aira as General Manager

LUX* South Ari Atoll Resort & Villas has appointed Patrice Aira as its new General Manager.

Joining the resort on March 3, Patrice brings more than 25 years of international hospitality experience to the role.

With an extensive career across the globe — United States, Canada, Egypt and Indian Ocean — he has previously worked at Lily Beach Resort & Spa in the Maldives, as General Manager.

A French national from Toulouse, Patrice played an instrumental role at Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts during his 18-year-long association with the brand.

“It is a privilege to be a part of the incredible team at LUX* South Ari Atoll Resort & Villas, a resort that has become synonymous with leading luxury hospitality and sustainability across the region. I look forward to welcoming guests to this unique destination and to help them celebrate life,” Patrice said.

With a Master’s degree in Business Administration in Hospitality Management from the Ecole Supérieure Internationale De Savignac in France, Patrice is fluent in French, English and Spanish.

An avid diver, he enjoys his time under water immensely.

“On behalf of The Lux Collective, we are excited to welcome Patrice to the group and for him to join the amazing team on the island,” Dominik Ruhl, Chief Operating Officer of The Lux Collective, said.

“His many years of experience in the luxury hospitality and his pas-sion for what he does will most certainly contribute to the continued success of the resort. I have no doubt that under his leadership, LUX* South Ari Atoll will continue to reach new heights and that the guest experience will continue to be second to none.”

LUX* South Ari Atoll is one of two resorts in Maldives run by Mauritius-based LUX* Resorts.

Cutting-edge designer villas and world-class dining can be found only a 30-minute seaplane flight away from the main Velana International Airport, making LUX* South Ari Atoll one of the most exciting resorts in the Maldives.

With 193 private villas dotted at the water’s edge along four kilometres of powder fine beach or perched on stilts above a crystal clear lagoon, these spacious pavilions and villas bring an entirely original vibe of coastal, beach house chic to the Maldives.

Excellent eating and drinking is always a cut above the rest at LUX*, and at LUX* South Ari Atoll, there is authentic South East Asian street food in the Maldives’ only over-the-water gourmet night market and world-class Chinese cuisine at East, along with the Japanese restaurant Umami, which offers live teppanyaki and dazzling selection of sakés.

While the resort has a PADI-certified dive centre, two infinity pools, a floodlit tennis court, a fitness centre and a renowned spa which hosts a wellness concierge and a menu of indulgent treatments, what sets the property apart from its neighbours are surprises, or better known as #ReasonstogoLUX.

Designed to create lasting memories for guests, these ‘reasons’ can range from island-roasted coffee in Café LUX* to impromptu movie screenings at cinema paradise and the chance to hang your wishes on the Tree of Wishes.

For more information or to make a reservation, please visit www.luxresorts.com, contact stay@luxmaldivesresort.com or call +960 668 0901.