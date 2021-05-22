Visit Maldives launches campaign with Halal Have for Southeast Asia

Visit Maldives has initiated a digital campaign with Halal Have, Will Travel (HHWT) to maintain destination presence and promote Maldives as a safe haven in the Southeast Asian Market.

The campaign that started on May 21 aims to promote the destination to families and budget-conscious travellers through showcasing the unique experiences and diversity of tourism products the islands destination offers as well as promoting the destination as a perfect getaway for Muslim travellers.

With a monthly reach of over 9.4 million, Have Halal, Will Travel is one of the leading travel and lifestyle platform for Muslim travellers in Asia.

The platform has a large audience of engaged travellers with over 572,000 travellers and 274,000 travellers in Malaysia and Singapore respectively.

It is a trusted brand among the Southeast Asian travel community that understands and caters to target audience needs.

Throughout the campaign, Maldives will be promoted as a destination that caters well to muslims travellers highlighting the religious aspects and halal friendly services and amenities such as availability of halal food and easy accessibility to prayer mosques in all areas of the country.

In this campaign, destination contents will be promoted in in English and Bahasa Indonesia language on the Have Halal, Will Travel platform highlighting useful tips for travel during and post Covid-19 pandemic with variety of recreational activities families, couples and solo travellers can enjoy either on a highly luxurious fashion or even on a budget.

In addition, a video showcasing the natural beauty of the island destination, unique experiences and different tourism products and services offered in the Maldives will be shared on their website.

All content published on the Have Halal, Will Travel platform will be further optimised and promoted on their social media handles, Facebook and Instagram to widen the reach.

The campaign is carried out aligned with Visit Maldives’ aim of creating greater appeal to muslims travellers and strengthening the Maldives brand in the Southeast asian region by showcasing the destination as a unique holiday destination that caters for everyone in all walks of life.

Over the years, Maldives has seen a steady growth in terms of tourist arrivals from the Southeast asian region making it a promising market with great fight connectivity to the Maldives.

In 2019, Maldives welcomed over 87,636 tourists, from the region to the island destination.

Despite travel restrictions, Visit Maldives is promoting the destination in the Southeast Asian market to ensure that Maldives remains as a top of the mind destination among travellers and to ensure that Maldives is the most preferred destination for Southeast Asian travellers once borders reopen for leisure travel and travel restrictions are lifted.

Visit Maldives has recently concluded digital campaigns and participated in virtual fairs to promote Maldives in the Southeast Asia region.

Further, several other activities are in the pipeline for the Southeast Asian market such as familiarisation trips, trade fairs, joint promotions with tour operators, as well as outdoor ambient campaigns.

The administration of the Covid-19 vaccine was initiated on February 1, with the government of Maldives set to provide free Covid-19 vaccines to all citizens and residents of the country in the upcoming months.

Additionally, the tourism ministry has taken initiative in providing vaccines to all employees working in the tourism sector.

To further support the vaccination drive Visit Maldives together with the tourism ministry has launched “I’m Vaccinated” campaign in order to share a positive message regarding the vaccination of staff working in the tourism sector as well as promoting the initiatives undertaken to ensure the Maldives remains one of the safest destinations in the world for travellers.

The ultimate target is to make Maldives the destination with the first fully vaccinated tourism sector in the world.