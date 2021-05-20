Fun family activities at LUX* Resorts Maldives

Snorkelling, treasure hunts, gardening and surfing are just some of the activities that see families return to LUX* Resorts & Hotels in the Maldives every year.

These are our top 10 picks of kid-friendly activities, designed to enchant juniors and delight adults.

Collectable Experiences

Collectable Experiences allow LUX* guests to not just get a glimpse, but a full immersion into the most unique facets of the destination. Whether it is nature, food, culture, adventures, or wellness, these carefully curated Collectable Experiences will entertain, educate, and create unforgettable memories for families of all ages.

Messages in a Bottle

Let the children go off on a treasure hunt while the adults indulge in a spa treatment. Several bottles are hidden every morning in every nook and corner of the resort. These Messages in a Bottle offer special treats that guests can use during their stay from a complimentary homemade gelato, a pampering spa massage or a farm-to-fork cooking class.

Little Explorers

Every child is given a Little Explorers booklet upon arrival at LUX* South Ari Atoll, where they can collect stamps for every designated activity completed. Once all the activities are completed, they get to bring home a big local marine life plush as a well-deserved award.

Baking classes

Learn to bake with the resident pastry chef or create latte art and let the kids take over dessert duty for the next family dinner!

Snorkel with whale sharks

Always wanted to swim with sharks? Now is the chance to snorkel with whale sharks up close and personal at LUX* South Ari Atoll. These gentle giants are known to grow up to 18 meters long. Guests will be reassured to know they only feed on plankton.

LUX* Surf Break

Ride the waves at the exclusive LUX* Surf Break, just a stone’s throw from LUX* North Male Atoll. There are spots all around the resort suited for beginners to advanced surfers, and even a private sandbank for kite surfers to take off from.

PLAY Kids Club

PLAY Kids Club, for children between three and 12, ensure juniors never have a dull moment with a host of activities to choose from such as treasure hunts, bingo, gardening, coconut bowling and more. Those older from 13 to 17 can find their own space at Studio 17 and enjoy vintage arcade games, board games or read.

Learn camera tips, tricks

Pick up smart camera tips and tricks from the LUX* Photofanatics team who can provide both technical and creative guidance on the best ways to capture moments that matter. Guests can also hire the latest equipment and transform those precious memories into photobooks or printed gifts.

Junkart Gallery

Junkart Gallery is a place where old items get a new lease of life. Guests of all ages are invited to bring their most creative ideas and find their inspiration for upcycling materials to make one-off artworks and sustainable souvenirs.

Three-bedroom retreats

LUX* North Male Atoll Resort & Villas’ three-bedroom retreats are great for an extended family vacation, with a private pool and signature rooftop experiences from a private Cinema Paradiso under the stars, pampering celestial spa massages to a Chef de Maison cooking up a storm on the barbecue and even a mixologist to prepare out-of-this-world aperitifs as the sun sets.

Grandparents can lounge by the pool under a covered gazebo whilst watching the grandkids splash about. Private buyouts for multi-generational families looking to celebrate missed milestones can be arranged.

Enjoy a hassle-free, all-inclusive stay at both LUX* South Ari Atoll Resort & Villas (from $205 per adult and $100 per child) and LUX* North Male Atoll Resort & Villas (from $357 per adult and $180 per child) so you can fully relax with your family, not keep having to sign a tab.

Visit www.luxresorts.com or email stay@luxmaldivesresort.com to make a reservation.