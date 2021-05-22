Beat the heat at Heritance Aarah Maldives

As temperatures heat up in the Gulf, the Maldives offers a magical summer escape in the midst of the Indian Ocean.

From indulgent spa treatments to decadent dining, the magic of the Maldives has it all. Guests can enjoy a summer escape at the luxurious Heritance Aarah, with a range of all-inclusive packages to make every guest feel like a star.

A favourite for celebrities, the Maldivian resort offers something for everyone, from much-needed relaxation to outdoor adventures reconnecting to nature.

Located on a private island in Raa Atoll, guests are pampered like a celebrity from arrival to departure, with Maldivian culture and hospitality at the heart of the experience.

A complimentary seaplane is available for two adults staying four nights or more, to whisk guests away to the dream-like surroundings of Raa Atoll where the adventure begins.

A lavish home away from home, guest can choose from 150 villas including 26 intimate luxury duplex ocean suites, 56 sunset ocean villas, and 68 land villas, with special offers of 40 per cent off room rates for the summer.

“We have a wide range of accommodation perfect for a romantic getaway or a family holiday, with something for everyone, from water villas on the stunning ocean to villas with private beaches where guests step directly out onto the pure white sands,” Lakmini Raymond, Aitken Spence Hotels Vice President – PR and Branding, said.

For guests looking to escape the heat and work remotely, this desert hideaway could be just what the doctor ordered. The special long-stay package ‘Our Island, Your Home’ for 30 days offer guests everything they need to ensure they work and play, every day.

Laundry services, decadent dining and activities from yoga to fishing will be on hand for guests to while away their time ‘working remotely’.

“As more and more people have the freedom to work from home or remotely, and growing numbers of ‘digital nomads’, this is the perfect way to spend the summer. Guests can work without distractions, but have all the playtime they need in the form of activities in and around the resort once the workday is done,” Raymond said.

With a world-class Medi-spa, guests can be pampered with a range of treatments to boost health, wellbeing and beauty. Offering everything from the latest medical prevention and aesthetic dermatology to fitness and nutrition, some of the treatments include micro-needling, massage, body contouring, and hair and beauty services.

Dining is a key part of the resort’s offerings a gourmet indulgence with six restaurants offering cuisines from around the globe, and five bars, but there is much to do while staying on the island.

Guests can dive amidst exotic underwater marvels, dine under a majestic star-studded sky, soak up the sun or make the most of motorised and non-motorised water activities and island excursions.

Premium three-night all-inclusive package at Heritance Aarah Maldives starts at $6,200 on a double sharing basis in an Ocean Suite inclusive of seaplane transfers from Velena International airport to resort. For more information or reservations, visit https://www.heritancehotels.com/aarah/