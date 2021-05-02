Hurawalhi Maldives appoints Ali Navaz as Resort Manager

Hurawalhi Maldives has announced the appointment of Ali Navaz as its new Resort Manager.

Navaz has almost 20 years experience in the hospitality industry with his career taking him to Thailand, Vietnam and Oman as well as different resorts in the Maldives.

Hurawalhi guests may already be familiar with Navaz – his first role at Hurawalhi was as Front of House Manager and since then he has undertaken a Property Development Programme and implemented the Island Host Programme. He was later appointed Rooms Division Manager before landing his new role as Resort Manager.

From Addu Atoll in the southern part of Maldives, it’s not surprising that some of his favourite foods are delicious Maldivian dishes including Maldivian style reef fish curry, Mas Huni (shredded smoked Tuna mixed with onions, chilies and coconut) with chapati and Garudhiya (clear fish broth). Among his other favourites are Tom Yum Goong, Pad Thai and pizza.

Navaz is a keen sportsman and when not busy looking after guests, he can be found keeping fit by playing padel tennis, working out at the gym, and jogging.

Scuba diving is one of his absolute favourite pastimes, a hobby he started in 2008. As an Advanced Open Water Diver and well on the way to completing his Rescue Diver certification, he has had the thrill of diving with some of the Maldives’ most iconic marine creatures – dolphins, whale sharks, mantas, hammerheads, tiger sharks and silver tips, to name but a few.

His favourite dive sites close by to Hurawalhi are Kuredu Express, Felivaru Kandu, Madivaru, Fushivaru Thila and Shipyard and the mere mention of a scooter dive across one of the many nearby channels will have Navaz running for his dive gear!

We asked Navaz what three things he would choose to do if he were a guest at Hurawalhi: “Dine at 5.8 Undersea Restaurant – it will be the highlight of the holiday, dive – the underwater world of Maldives is too good to miss, and definitely have a picnic on Dream Island”.

Navaz is guest-focused and a great team player, he loves spending time with people and looks forward to helping you have the best possible holiday at Hurawalhi.

Officially inaugurated in January 2016, the five-star Hurawalhi resort is accessible by a 40-minute scenic seaplane flight from the main airport, and offers 90 villas, including 60 Ocean Villas and 30 Beach Villas, for grown-ups who are seeking luxury and innovation.

The villas are stylishly and beautifully conceived featuring soothing décor, sumptuous linens on king size beds, bleached wooden floors, and private terraces with panoramic views.

There is an ocean of delights to take in at Hurawalhi: dining at 5.8 Undersea Restaurant, snuggling up with your darling under a blanket or sparkling stars on the iconic Dream Island sandbank, falling in love with the plethora of marine life.