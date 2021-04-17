Maldives allows fully vaccinated tourists to travel without Covid test

Effective from April 20, travellers arriving Maldives will not be required to produce a negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate upon arrival and undergo mandatory quarantine if travellers have passed two weeks after full vaccination and they can demonstrate proof of a valid full vaccination certificate with an approved vaccine against Covid-19.

Tourists who have completed full vaccination and completed two weeks after full vaccination do not require a negative PCR test result to enter the Maldives.

Other visa holders are exempt from quarantine procedures if they have completed the second dose of vaccination and have passed two weeks from then.

However, travellers arriving to the Maldives to work in the following places are required to present a negative PCR test result on arrival, even though two weeks have passed after completing their second dose of vaccination:

Health facilities

Daycare centres

Schools

Residential care services

The Maldives reopened for tourists of all nationalities on July 15.

The stringent health and safety measures in place, and the naturally distanced nature of the Maldivian islands ensure safety for all tourists.

Maldives is also rolling out the Covid-19 vaccine. This is expected to increase the confidence travellers have in the Maldives, and further increase tourist arrivals from India.