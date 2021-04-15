Innahura Resort Maldives welcomes new Resort Manager Eddy Looman

Innahura Resort Maldives has welcomed Eddy Looman to the role of Resort Manager.

Originally from Belgium, Eddy has enjoyed a wonderful career in the hospitality industry, which has taken him to many fabulous places in the world, meeting lots of wonderful people along the way – a journey he is very much looking forward to continuing at Innahura.

Much of his career has been spent in the Caribbean and South America before moving to the Maldives in 2017; like most people who visit this idyllic destination, for Eddy too it was love at first sight!

His first ‘Maldives home’ was Vaavu Atoll, where he successfully guided a resort through their opening period, and he is now delighted to join the wonderful team at Innahura and experience the Lhaviyani Atoll.

Eddy’s first impressions have been that of an extremely motivated crew, and a resort that strikes the perfect balance of barefoot Maldivian charm with laid-back atmosphere and great service, a combination that’s not easy to find at a luxury destination such as the Maldives.

“It’s been a very difficult period for many and now more than ever, our guests need their holiday to be everything they dreamed it would be and I can’t wait to welcome you to paradise,” Eddy said.

“From those of you who I have already had the privilege of meeting, I know that I have been given a very special island to look after, and we will continue to work to make every guests’ stay extra special.”

Eddy is looking forward to meeting guests and sharing a glass of wine with them in Sand Bar during their visit to Innahura!

Located in the northern Lhaviyani atoll, Innahura boasts 78 Beach Bungalows complemented by an overwater bar, main bar and a wholesome buffet style beachfront restaurant. This is the perfect getaway for the unpretentious and fun loving, whether young or naturally young at heart.

The wonderful thing about Innahura is that its riches don’t end with beaches – plenty of events and activities are at your fingertips, all with a Maldivian twist to them. Appreciate this beautiful country, its culture and its people through authentic experiences and spontaneous moments.

‘Here, Life is Easy’, Innahura’s approach is a cost-effective option for travellers to the Maldives who want a laid-back holiday.

A fun and easy atmosphere with a touch of local Maldivian flavours and minimal fuss encapsulates Innahura’s approach to getaways and the resorts purposefully crafted all-inclusive approach, AI Easy. The AI Easy programme is an affordable package which guests can enhance with additional purchases at any time with their favourite drinks, snacks, experiences and activities.

Check out the latest offers and make your bookings on www.innahura.com.