Spain’s Iberia launches new Maldives route

The Iberia Group is striding confidently towards the recovery of air travel, and has announced an ambitious summer programme, resuming flights to many past destinations and adding capacity on its busiest routes as restrictions are lifted.

In the third quarter of 2021, Iberia, Iberia Express, and Iberia Regional/Air Nostrum will fly to a total of 112 destinations, 24 of them long-haul, and 88 short- or medium-haul.

“This summer we’re making a large bet on recovery. As a country, we can’t afford to lose two whole seasons, so we must make every effort to save the coming one,” Iberia’s Executive Chairman Javier Sánchez-Prieto said.

“Vaccination campaigns are leading to the lifting of restrictions on travel, and it is vital to come up with formulas that are valid for Europe, the Americas, and eventually for every country in the world.”

Iberia’s brand new route this summer is to the Maldives, with two direct flights per week from Madrid inJuly and August.

This is a departure from traditional Iberia policy, as a point-to-point long-haul flight exclusively for holidaymakers.

“The announcement of the new Maldives route is expected to raise company morale, and is viewed both as good news for the travel business and as an example of how Iberia is adapting to the new circumstances, and opening new markets,” Sánchez-Prieto added.

The Maldives reopened for tourists of all nationalities on July 15.

The stringent health and safety measures in place, and the naturally distanced nature of the Maldivian islands ensure safety for all tourists.

Maldives is also rolling out the Covid-19 vaccine. This is expected to increase the confidence travellers have in the Maldives, and further increase tourist arrivals from India.