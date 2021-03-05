Soneva appoints Alan Ball as sales chief for Europe, Russia, Americas

Soneva has appointed Alan Ball as Vice President – Sales for Europe, Russia and the Americas.

With more than a decade’s experience in the luxury hospitality sector, Alan has worked with some of the industry’s best-known brands, including PER AQUUM, Six Senses and JOALI Maldives, as well as premium travel company Linara Travel.

Based out of London, he will be Soneva’s primary sales contact for Europe, Russia and the Americas, working closely with Nisachon Amphalop, Executive Director of Sales – Asia Pacific & Middle East, and reporting directly to Carissa Nimah, Soneva’s Guardian of the Brand.

He will also take over the role of overseeing the UK and Nordic region from Sophie McCarthy with whom Soneva has built a wonderful working relationship with Sophie over the last 20 years.

“After the upheaval of the last 12 months, we’re looking forward to a brighter future at Soneva, and Alan joins us as our brand enters a new era – as well as the recent launch of Soneva Jani Chapter Two, we have a number of exciting resort, wellness and retail projects on the horizon, which you’ll be hearing more about very soon,” Sonu Shivdasani, Soneva’s CEO and Founder, said.

Soneva is a pioneering family of hospitality properties, offering holistic encounters in luxurious and inspiring environments – from world class resorts to outstanding natural locations.

Soneva Fushi, Soneva Jani and Soneva in Aqua in the Maldives, and Soneva Kiri in Thailand rebuke the traditional concept of luxury and instead promise the luxury of time, purity and solitude. Every day, guests are encouraged to discover sandy feet, inspired minds and full hearts.

Combining luxury with a conscientious approach to sustainability and the environment, and proactively changing the nature of hospitality, it delivers intuitive service and meaningful experiences to the guests.