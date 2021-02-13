Ellaidhoo Maldives achieves Green Globe Gold status

Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon is a quaint six hectares island paradise at the edge of the largest of the 22 natural atolls in the Maldives.

Green Globe Gold status has been awarded to Ellaidhoo Maldives to commemorate five consecutive years of certification.

Island innovation is at the forefront of sustainable planning at this beautiful resort culminating in a number of notable green initiatives.

Plastic reduction initiatives

Maldivian resorts have been pushed to come up with their own creative solutions in achieving zero plastic targets by 2023.

As part of its Save Ocean From Plastics campaign, Ellaidhoo Maldives has replaced its plastic garbage bags for large bins with a washable and reusable garbage bag.

In addition, plastic guest laundry bags have been replaced with handmade paper bags made from old Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts’ magazines — a colourful solution for an urgent and serious problem.

Single use plastic (SUP) bottles were also in the resort’s sights. In March, 1.5 litre PET bottles were replaced with refillable water flagons, while 500 millilitre bottles were replaced with customised reusable drinking bottles that were gifted to guests upon check-in.

The results in reducing overall plastic waste were substantial. Within the 2019/20 period, the resort diverted a total amount of 915.86kg of plastic waste from landfill and marine environments.

A detailed breakdown provides more information on exact figures:

Total reduction in large plastic garbage bags from November 2019 to March 2020 was 17,450 bags X 0.044 kg per bag = 767.80kg

The total reduction in plastic laundry bags for the same period was 2300 bags X 0.010 kg per bag = 23 kg

Total reduction in plastic 1.5 litre water bottles in March 2020 was 3573 bottles X 0.035 kg per bottle=125.06 kg

Reducing carbon footprint

Ellaidhoo Maldives has invested in infrastructure that can harness solar energy as an affordable and clean energy source.

A total of 428 solar panels have been installed on rooftops generating a total capacity of 150 kW.

In the last financial year 2019/20, 192 008 kWh of solar energy was generated at the solar plant. That is a saving of 59,280 litres of diesel fuel, a reduction in carbon emissions of 156, 499 kg of CO2 and a financial saving of $29,640.

Ellaidhoo is accessible via seaplane or speedboat from the main Velana International Airport. It is a 25-minute journey by seaplane or a one and a half hour ride on the speedboat.

Keeping you close to the ocean or quietly nestled in lush gardens, Ellaidhoo houses 112 rooms across four room categories, including Standard Rooms, Superior Rooms, Beach Bungalows and Water Bungalows, that feature ocean-inspired interiors and open-air bathrooms.

The resort has recently gone through a major upgrade, with a fresh look and feel being unveiled for its water bungalows and the accompanying restaurant and bar, as well as the Standard Rooms and Beach Bungalows.

Madi Restaurant and Malamathi Restaurant offer all-day dining with international buffet spreads. Sunset views and tropical cocktails can be enjoyed at Iruohsnee Bar or the bar at Malamathi Restaurant.

Chavana Spa at Ellaidhoo provides a pampering experience with its private treatment rooms and relaxing massage treatments. Additionally, there is an infinity pool, fitness centre, and a host of other recreation facilities, including tennis, badminton, billiards and beach volleyball.

Ellaidhoo, located in the North Ari Atoll, is renowned for its world-class diving. The resort’s fully-equipped PADI-certified dive centre comes with excellent dive instructors and guides who will lead you to the caves and colours that exist just off the resort decks. Jump in, dive down and discover the house reef, an altogether different kind of paradise. You will find that turtles, mantas, shark and whales are a constant sight, giving you a mad rush of adrenalin as they pass you by.