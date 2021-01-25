Where love is always in air: Pamper your valentine with romantic break at Seaside Finolhu

It’s the season of romance, so why not treat yourself and your special someone to a Valentine’s Day break at Seaside Finolhu.

While the stunning natural beauty and secluded serenity of the Maldives provide the perfect backdrop for any romantic getaway, Seaside Finolhu’s barefoot chic style and romantic experiences make it the ideal destination for celebrating your love.

From the moment you first set foot on this tropical island paradise, the vibrant hues and lush verdant fauna will take your breath away.

With a selection of spacious and stylish villas boasting stunning views of the ocean, lagoon or garden, you can choose to enjoy the Maldivian sunsets and vistas however you desire, but always at your leisure and comfort from the lap of luxury.

For an extra special treat, why not spend a romantic night under the stars in the resort’s Beach Bubble for a once-in-a-lifetime Dream Eclipse Experience. Located in a secluded spot along Finolhu’s farthest sandbank, the transparent bubble gives couples a glimpse of Heaven. The experience includes a private evening barbecue and breakfast on the beach.

From the toes-in-the-sand dining at Crab Shack and the sensory feasts of Arabian Grill to the epicurean extravagance of Kanusan, Finolhu is famed for taking its guests on a culinary journey of adventure.

For the ultimate romantic gesture, Destination Dining is Finolhu’s unique private dining experience, serving the finest gourmet cuisine beneath the stars on a secluded stretch of beach. Then when the sun comes up on a new day, a floating breakfast for two in your private pool is the perfect way to start your day together.

No romantic break on Finolhu would be complete without a sunset cruise, while more adventurous couples can try their hand at a wide choice of water sports, or explore the stunning reefs and marine life of the Baa Atoll UNESCO biosphere reserve on snorkelling excursions and dive trips.

Celebrate romance on Valentine’s Day, or any day of the year, at the breathtaking Seaside Finolhu, where love is always in the air.

Finolhu was opened in June 2016 and consists of four islands with long beaches. It has 125 beachfront and overwater villas — more than half with private pool — and four restaurants.

While popular with honeymooners, the extensive resort is also very family-friendly, with a kids’ club, plenty of activities and famous for its entertainment.

Owned and managed by Seaside Collection, a Europe-based hotel group with an exclusive portfolio of high-end resorts and city hotels, Seaside Finolhu Maldives is a luxury island resort.

“Finolhu”, which is a direct translation of “sandbank” in Dhivehi is located in Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in the Maldives.

For bookings and more information about Seaside Finolhu, visit www.finolhu.com.