Tech, social, collaboration: Hideaway Beach Resort adopts modern approach to marketing

In this post-Covid era, it has become essential for all hospitality providers to embrace and harness the power of technology in order to supercharge their marketing efforts.

Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has just released a slew of new technology adoptions right in time for the busy festive season. These include a new page to make it easier for the resort to communicate with potential key opinion leader collaborations, a brand-new app update that makes the resort app much more useful for the guests to use during and even before their stay, and releasing their TikTok channel on the popular platform to keep with the times.

The new page is one in their website where influencers and key opinion leaders who wants to partner with the resort to do a marketing campaign can go on and fill up.

If you are an influencer who think that their brand is congruent with the brand of the resort and have some great ideas to market the resort to their respective followers in their respective markets, do check out the page and fill it up and the resort will contact you shortly.

This new page will streamline the process so that the resort can work together the best influencers that can add value to the brand and run some great marketing campaigns together.

The Hideaway Beach App has always been a great way to discover more about the resort and the exciting experiences you can enjoy during your dream Maldives’ holiday.

The app is the perfect holiday companion, allowing you to discover what’s on and plan your perfect stay in paradise. Booking excursions, arranging special dinners, finding out what’s on in the evening all can be done through the app… before you have even left home!

You can also now check-in with the app, saving you valuable time at the resort for what’s important, looking after you!

To get started, download the app using these links (Apple App Store, Google Play Store) or by searching for Hideaway Beach Maldives in your app store.

Once installed on your phone, you will be able to use your booking details to log into your own personal app experience. This will allow you to start planning your itinerary and experiences and give you the opportunity to check-in before you travel, saving you time at the resort and provide you information on the cornucopia of activities available to you. Simply go to the Check-in Screen, accessed from the menu, and enter the details requested.

With all of the experiences and excursions on offer at Hideaway Beach available through the App, you can start planning your dream holiday from the moment you book. Set out your perfect itinerary so you don’t miss out on any of what Hideaway has to offer.

Arrive on the island and start taking advantage of everything Hideaway has to offer from minute one. You can continue to use your App whilst on the island to change and update your plans, but by planning before you arrive you don’t need to waste a second of your holiday on deciding what to do next, instead, you can jump straight into island life.

Not only that, the app comes with tons of new updates. Login with your booking confirmation or room number to access your personal trip concierge section in the app where you can:

Check your booking details

Countdown until arrival

Access to information on all resort activities

Can book and cancel activities and view itinerary of booked activities

Check the menu of all restaurants at the resort instead of having to touch physical menus

This makes the Hideaway Beach App the quintessential travel companion that enhances your stay at the resort. The app also helps Hideaway Beach reduce the use of paper for uses such as feedback forms, helping to minimize waste and making the resort keep in step trying the utmost best to stick to better sustainability ideals.

Stay tuned for more announcements about new features coming to the app soon in this year too.

Not one to shy away from the hype, the resort has launched an official TikTok account, enabling travellers to experience the sights and sounds of the exciting life that awaits at this incredible resort.

The content on TikTok will show the essence of what makes Hideaway Beach Resort one of the best resorts in the Maldives that provide and intimate experience with an emphasis on privacy due to its naturally socially distancing villas.

If you want to know the feel of the resort just to enjoy, or to experience some sensations you will get if you book a stay at the resort before booking, do have a look and follow for more content.

The resort has joined the platform in order to connect with this trend and engage with the travellers. The resort will make use of their TikTok account to showcase locations around the property, including the unique experiences to do.

Travellers will also get to see what Hideaway has to offer; wellness activities, relaxation spots, and great food and dining options, and they will also be sharing the behind-the-scenes fun moments, with their friendly staff at work, their opinions on what do they recommend doing at the resort.

To enjoy some of our wholesome good tropical content showcasing the best experiences at our resort on the TikTok platform search for the resort’s account, @hideawaybeachmaldives.

All in all, Hideaway is going all in to utilise technology, venturing into new social media platforms, and creating better tools to help collaborate with interesting key opinion leaders to market the resort to the right audience and make guests stay even better with the use of the resort app.

We are all in a brave new world and the resort is taking a proactive approach to keep being in the forefront of the competition by not being afraid to try new things to get things done.

Set on a crescent-shaped private island in the northern Haa Alif Atoll, this incredible resort offers a choice of private beach and overwater villas — many with pools — for guests to unwind and enjoy a home away from home. The privacy levels offered are the hallmark of this award-winning destination, which boasts some of the largest beachfront villas in Maldives.

Gourmands and foodies alike can indulge in award-winning culinary experiences.

Wellbeing is a core part of the Hideaway experience, with the Hideaway Spa offering a range of treatments for rejuvenation and relaxation.

The abundance of fish life around this Maldivian resort is second to none, making it a prime location for snorkelling and scuba diving.

The perfect Maldives retreat, Hideaway offers the utmost in romance and is one of the preferred destinations for those celebrating their honeymoon.

Families are also very welcome at Hideaway, with an extensive Kids Club available to help keep young travellers entertained during their stay.

To book your hideaway, check out their current offers here.