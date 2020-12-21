Celebrate festive season in style with twin island experience at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, Angsana Ihuru

Celebrate this festive season in style with the twin island experience at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Angsana Ihuru, in a tropical ambiance, where our magical program of seasonal feasts, festive activities and special touches is designed to create lasting memories.

Throughout December, the first international hotel brand in Maldives is hosting a range of fun-filled festive experiences for couples, friends and families alike.

The associates have been working tirelessly to create the perfect holiday island atmosphere and complement it with a dazzling course of gastronomical and cultural entertainment attributing to the season’s spirit.

The resorts will commence its festive celebrations with the Toddy Sunset Ritual on December 22, followed by a traditional Christmas Eve on December 24 with a small twist, as Santa will arrive by boat instead of a sleigh, accompanied by lively Christmas carols while guests enjoy delectable canapé and craft cocktails.

Live arts with local market experience and t-shirt painting are available for the crafty and the much-anticipated activity ‘Swim Across the Channel’ for the sporty, where guests and associates swim together from the island of Vabbinfaru to reach the sister island Angsana Ihuru, just a kilometre away.

A series of complimentary romantic sunset cruises on the festive schedule take guests around the island lagoons to experience endless Maldivian sunsets while sipping Champagne and savouring tasty canape.

A team of experienced dive instructors will offer the most wonderful underwater adventures to divers and non-divers alike. A special complimentary group Christmas dive on December 25 follows Santa on a dive to meet the resident guitarfish, batfish and moray eels of the legendary Rannamaari Wreck, while beginners can explore Angsana Ihuru’s vibrant house reef.

If celebrating New Year’s Eve is more your style, ring in the coming year with our New Years Eve Gala Dinner Buffet with family and friends in the tropical beachfront surroundings of the Ilaafathi and Rivelhi restaurants.

‘Tis the season for kiddies

A series of fun activities awaits for the kids!

The little ones can try coral planting and sand castle making. For something a little more festive, kids can decorate their own gingerbread man or create Christmas cards using recycled paper at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru or the newly opened Angsana Ihuru Ranger’s Clubs.

Gift and share the Banyan Tree experience this festive season with your loved ones, friends or business associates with our personalised eGift card. e-Gift cards are redeemable for stays, dining, spa treatments and essentials.

Visit the below link to gift a unique Banyan Tree experience this festive season: gifting.banyantree.com

Seize the moment and plunge into the uplifting world of Banyan Tree Maldives, the perfect destination playground for a sensational festive escape!

Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru opened its door in 1995 and is the first international chain resort in the Maldives. With just 48 pool villas dotting around the island, privacy and relaxation can easily be attained. The resort has a restaurant, bar, PADI Gold Palm five-star resort dive centre and a Banyan Tree Spa.

Vabbinfaru is also home to the Banyan Tree Maldives Marine Lab, the first of its kind to be funded and built on a private resort, where guests can learn about marine conservation and partake in the many sustainability activities on offer including coral planting, reef cleaning and daily stingray feeding sessions.

Angsana Ihuru is surrounded by one of the most vibrant and well preserved coral house reefs in the Maldives. The resort has 45 villas, a restaurant and a bar, a PADI Gold Palm five-star resort dive centre and an Angsana Spa.

Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Angsana Ihuru are located in North Male Atoll, just 25 minutes away by speedboat from the airport. The two resorts are just five minutes by boat away from each other.