Maldives 100,000th post-reopening visitor enjoys diving holiday in Embudu Village

Maldives’ 100,000th tourist since the international border reopened in July, Jasmin Burki, is enjoying a diving holiday in Embudu Village.

Burki and her partner arrived in Male from Switzerland on December 12, on an Emirates flight.

Upon arrival, she was informed by the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) and Maldives Immigration officials that she was the 100,000th visitor since the international border reopened. She posed for photos and received prize gifts.

“It was a bit unexpected but we are delighted and feel honoured to have been selected as the 100,000th guest,” Burki said.

“We got from the terminal to outside very quickly, it was a smooth process at the airport. We are very happy for being the lucky 100,000th guest, we were grateful for the gifts. From Embudu, we got a free room upgrade to a Water Villa, a special beach dinner, and a special cake. Thank you!”

Burki said she chose to holiday in Embudu Village primarily because of the resort’s reputation for excellent scuba diving.

“We wanted to do diving in the colourful house reef and [amongst the] rich marine life in Maldives. Embudu Village is one of the best dive attractions in Maldives,” she said.

Embudu Villages’ dive school is operated by Diverland Maldives, one of the Maldives’ most experienced dive operators who have been taking guests diving since 1986.

The resort is close to some of the country’s most famous dive sites, including Lion’s Head and Wadoo Caves.

Located in South Male Atoll and accessible by a 15-minute speedboat ride from the main Velana International Airport, Embudu is one of the first resorts that opened in the Maldives, and offers 106 superior rooms and water bungalows.

The resort features a restaurant and a bar. Guests can enjoy various activities in the surroundings, including diving, snorkelling, windsurfing and diving.