MUI by Six Senses Laamu launches #LaamafaruFestival2020

The Maldives Underwater Initiative (MUI) by Six Senses Laamu has launched LaamafaruFestival2020, a community-driven social media campaign.

The campaign, launched under the theme of #EkuEkyDhasKerama or ‘learning from each other’, aims to empower Laamu Atoll’s community to utilise digital communication for educating and inspiring one another, despite the current uncertainty and travel restrictions.

For the past four years, the Maldives Underwater Initiative (MUI), an initiative by Six Senses Laamu, has organised Laamafaru Festival. This community event has raised awareness about ocean protection and has brought thousands of people together to pledge ‘Our Ocean – Safe and Protected’.

Due to the pandemic, this year’s physical event has been postponed; however, the MUI team has launched a virtual alternative to the festival.

“We believe that this is a crucial time for us to adapt as a community and find new ways of coming together, educating each other and keeping marine conservation as a priority,” explains Six Senses Laamu’s General Manager Marteyne van Well.

MUI launched the campaign on December with an incredible video produced by L. Hithadhoo school.

“Schools are the heart of every island, and the students we have met along the years continue to inspire us with their curiosity and enthusiasm” describes MUI’s Head Marine Biologist, Philippa Roe.

“Thus, we invited every school in the atoll to feature as a highlight of this campaign through videos created of the students, by the students.”

In its first week, #LaamafaruFestival2020 has already reached over 18,000 accounts and the videos from various schools and NGOs have received over 6,000 views.

Each video focuses on the ecosystems of Laamu, the threats they face and solutions on how to better to protect them.

Through this campaign, MUI not only hopes to virtually educate and inspire Laamu’s community, but also provide school students with the skills and tools to become communicators and effectively spread messages to drive change.

MUI is an initiative by Six Senses Laamu in partnership with three NGOs: Blue Marine Foundation, the Manta Trust and the Olive Ridley Project.

Their mission is to lead the tourism industry in the Maldives by undertaking meaningful marine conservation focused around the three pillars of research, education and community.

Six Senses Laamu was recently honoured with the ‘Best for Wildlife and Nature Conservation’ Award for the #ProtectMaldivesSeagrass campaign in partnership with Blue Marine Foundation at the World Travel Market’s Responsible Tourism Awards.

Six Senses Laamu is the first and one of only two resorts in the pristine Laamu atoll. Most of the villas and facilities are built overwater, however beach villas and on-land dining are an option. All villas offer a sense of privacy and seclusion, with an amazing view to the ocean and Maldivian nature.

Six Senses Laamu offers a wide range of dining options, with cuisines from around the world, an ice cream parlour, an overwater wine cellar and a signature Chill Bar.

Many activities, excursions and options are available for everyone to enjoy, both overwater and underwater, in addition to the Six Senses Spa.

Six Senses Laamu hosts one of the largest teams of marine biologists in the Maldives, the Maldives Underwater Initiative (MUI). Staff from Six Senses Laamu and its three partner NGOs: Manta Trust, Blue Marine Foundation and Olive Ridley Project work together under the banner of MUI and seek to lead the tourism industry in the Maldives with meaningful marine conservation efforts based on research, education and community outreach.