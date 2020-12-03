SilkAir resumes Maldives flights with two weekly services

SilkAir, the regional wing of Singapore Airlines, has resumed scheduled passenger flights to the Maldives.

On Tuesday, SilkAir introduced twice a week service on the Singapore-Male route, with flights operating on Tuesdays and Saturdays. A Boeing 737-800 jet is used for the service.

However, Singapore Airlines is yet to release a flight schedule for the Maldives.

Singapore Airlines, consistently ranked as the world’s best airline, first flew to the Maldives in March 1984 with a weekly Singapore-Male service, while regional wing SilkAir launched four-times-weekly services in October 2015.

Before the shutdown in air travel earlier this year due to the global coronavirus pandemic, Singapore Airlines and SilkAir operated a total of 16 weekly services to Male, offering convenient connections to other destinations in the SIA and SilkAir network.

The Maldives reopened its borders to visitors on July 15.

With the border reopening, 30-day free on-arrival visa is issued to all tourists with a confirmed booking for a stay at any registered tourist facility in the country.

There is no mandatory quarantine or testing on arrival, but tourists have to complete an online health declaration form and provide a negative PCR test result taken at least 96 hours prior to their departure.

Visitors with symptoms of the Covid-19 respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus or those travelling with someone who has similar symptoms are also tested at their own expense.