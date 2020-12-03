Sun Siyam appoints Aisha Faiz as group COO

Sun Siyam has appointed Aisha Faiz as Chief Operating Officer for its group of companies.

Aisha has over two decades of experience in Finance and Business. She completed her Bachelor of Science (Honours) (Magna Cum Laude) in Business Management from Marymount Manhattan College in New York, USA.

She also went on to complete her Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from Edith Cowan University, Australia.

Due to her high scholastic achievements, she has gained recognition as a member of the esteemed Sigma Beta Delta, International Honour Society in Business, Management and Administration (Marymount Manhattan College New York Chapter) and Alpha Chi (National College Honor Scholarship Society, New York Iota Chapter).

She has been in Singapore for 11 years, where she established Ermes Pvt Ltd, a retail and wholesale trade company and travel agency, and served as its Managing Director.

Aisha was a key member in establishing Sun Siyam as a travel agency in 1990, working side by side with the Managing Director to position itself as a reputed travel company.

After venturing far for academics, culture and global exposure, she is now proud to be back to her roots to Sun Siyam.

Aisha will play a key role in supporting the business growth and development strategies. She believes in local talents and the need for improved work-life balance in the society.

With a focus on time management, she aims to recreate a healthy workforce driven by efficiency and productivity.

Sun Siyam Resorts, one of the most forward-thinking and dynamic hospitality companies in the Maldives, currently has a portfolio of five boutique luxury resorts in the Maldives and Sri Lanka: Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, Sun Siyam Olhuveli, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef and Sun Siyam Iru Veli in the Maldives, and Sun Siyam Pasikudah in Sri Lanka.

Designed for families, friends and couples with a wide variety of stylish rooms, suites and decadent villas, all Sun Siyam properties offer authentic experiences, award-winning spas, and a variety of dining options.

Siyam World is due to open in Q1 of 2021 and will be the newest, extraordinary experiences filled resort in the Maldives.